Jimmy Fallon and ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Prank Fans at Madame Tussauds

Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon and the kids from Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things played a prank on unsuspecting fans at the NYC Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Times Square during Wednesday’s episode of the Tonight Show.

The cast members, including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Sadie Sink (Max) pretended to be wax figures in the museum before scaring fans and giving them the thrill of a lifetime.

Dressed in their classic Stranger Things costumes, each actor stood motionless—with Fallon facing away dressed as the ill-fated Barb character—and then came to life, either mugging for the camera behind fans as they snapped photos, or engaging the shocked museum-goers by grabbing their arms, saying hello and more.

The results were fantastic.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix with the show’s much-anticipated Season 3 on Thursday, July 4.