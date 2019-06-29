South O’ the Highway

Jimmy Fallon and ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Prank Fans at Madame Tussauds

The Sagaponack comedian and the kids from Netflix's Montauk-inspired hit play a prank on fans.

SOTH Team June 29, 2019

Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon and the kids from Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things played a prank on unsuspecting fans at the NYC Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Times Square during Wednesday’s episode of the Tonight Show.

The cast members, including Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Sadie Sink (Max) pretended to be wax figures in the museum before scaring fans and giving them the thrill of a lifetime.

Dressed in their classic Stranger Things costumes, each actor stood motionless—with Fallon facing away dressed as the ill-fated Barb character—and then came to life, either mugging for the camera behind fans as they snapped photos, or engaging the shocked museum-goers by grabbing their arms, saying hello and more.

The results were fantastic.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix with the show’s much-anticipated Season 3 on Thursday, July 4.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as Black Widow and Captain America in the Avengers: Endgame trailer
June 28, 2019
78

On-Set Photos Leaked as Scarlett Johansson Shoots ‘Black Widow’

Peter Hermann
June 27, 2019
165

Peter Hermann Shouts Out Mariska Hargitay While Reading Thirst Tweets

Jacqueline Kennedy in Venezuela
June 25, 2019
162

Handbag Purchased by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Selling for £3,000

Jennifer Lopez in her
June 23, 2019
162

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Love Life in New Tour Video