    Chef Group Photo with Lauren Scala

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Group Photo with Lauren Scala

    Chef Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard

    Thomas Comec serves Rosé Piscine

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Thomas Comec serves RosÃ© Piscine

    Gurney's Showfish display

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Gurney's Showfish display

    Shuckers Events Catering Rebecca and Sara Heaney serving Tuttie Fruity Ice Cream

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Shuckers Events Catering Rebecca and Sara Heaney serving Tuttie Fruity Ice Cream

    Sherrell Primo serving Organic Sweet Leaf tea

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Sherrell Primo serving Organic Sweet Leaf tea

    Quick Fix's Marc Schiffman

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Quick Fix's Marc Schiffman

    Robby and Shannon Beaver owners of Frisky Oyster in Greenport

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Robby and Shannon Beaver owners of Frisky Oyster in Greenport

    Shannon Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Shannon Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Scarpetta Beach of Montauk's Chef Jorge Espinoza, Selina Pino and Gerri Mino

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Scarpetta Beach of Montauk's Chef Jorge Espinoza, Selina Pino and Gerri Mino

    North Sea Tavern's Dylan and Taylor

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    North Sea Tavern's Dylan and Taylor

    Main Road Biscuit's Marissa Drago

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Main Road Biscuit's Marissa Drago

    Kerry of Yealands Wines

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Kerry of Yealands Wines

    Smokin' Wolf BBQ & More! display

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Smokin' Wolf BBQ & More! display

    Steven Amaral and Alanah Ivans of North Fork Chocolate Company

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Steven Amaral and Alanah Ivans of North Fork Chocolate Company

    Shinnecock Lobster Factory

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Shinnecock Lobster Factory

    Elyse Richman owner of Shock Ice Cream

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Elyse Richman owner of Shock Ice Cream

    Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose

    The Clubhouse of East Hampton's Brian Schlitt and Adam Kopoulos

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    The Clubhouse of East Hampton's Brian Schlitt and Adam Kopoulos

    Chef Bruce Miller of PORT

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Bruce Miller of PORT

    Chelsey and Henry helping Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Chelsey and Henry helping Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Backyard Brine's Cori Anne and Andy Kopke

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Backyard Brine's Cori Anne and Andy Kopke

    Andy of Gurney's Showfish

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Andy of Gurney's Showfish

    Aisha Mitchell with owner of Fairview Farm Mecox, Henry Ludlow

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Aisha Mitchell with owner of Fairview Farm Mecox, Henry Ludlow

    Blue Moon given out by Lauren Penso and Elisa Varricchio

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Blue Moon given out by Lauren Penso and Elisa Varricchio

    Corona given out by Melanie Lopez and Sarah Sussman

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Corona given out by Melanie Lopez and Sarah Sussman

    Kelsey Slater stops by for a massage by Jason Bayus of Stretched

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Kelsey Slater stops by for a massage by Jason Bayus of Stretched

    Tito's Strawberry Lemonade served by Deanna Honett and Kayla Miklas

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Tito's Strawberry Lemonade served by Deanna Honett and Kayla Miklas

    Kontiki dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Kontiki dish

    Smokin Wolf BBQ Christopher Bokos and Jeff Reh

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Smokin Wolf BBQ Christopher Bokos and Jeff Reh

    Peter Ambrose

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Peter Ambrose

    Chef Peter Ambrose prepares his dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Peter Ambrose prepares his dish

    Peter Ambrose

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Peter Ambrose

    Ron Zacapa Rum station

    Barbara Lassen
    Ron Zacapa Rum station

    Topping Rose House dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Topping Rose House dish

    Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company

    Miami Cocktail Co product Shot

    Barbara Lassen
    Miami Cocktail Co product Shot

    PORT dish

    Barbara Lassen
    PORT dish

    Natalia Laspina and Ashley Maass with Miami Cocktail Co.

    Barbara Lassen
    Natalia Laspina and Ashley Maass with Miami Cocktail Co.

    Anker and Green Hill

    Barbara Lassen
    Anker and Green Hill

    Anker dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Anker dish

    Chefs Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer of Grace & Grit

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer of Grace & Grit

    Sarah Phillips owner of First and South of Greenport

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Sarah Phillips owner of First and South of Greenport

    Main Road Biscuit & Co dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Main Road Biscuit & Co dish

    Peter Ambrose displays his trophy from GrillHampton

    Barbara Lassen
    Peter Ambrose displays his trophy from GrillHampton

    Backyard Brine dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Backyard Brine dish

    Chef Amaral and Alanah Ivans of North Fork Chocolate

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Amaral and Alanah Ivans of North Fork Chocolate

    Southampton Social Club dish, VIP lounge

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Social Club dish, VIP lounge

    Chef Scott Kampf of Union Cantina and Southampton Social Club

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Scott Kampf of Union Cantina and Southampton Social Club

    Atmosphere-Union Cantina

    Barbara Lassen
    Atmosphere-Union Cantina

    Union Cantina's Maria

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Union Cantina's Maria

    Clinton Hall Fan

    Barbara Lassen
    Clinton Hall Fan

    Atmosphere-Union Cantina

    Barbara Lassen
    Atmosphere-Union Cantina

    Paola’s Chef and team take a quick break for a photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Paolaâs Chef and team take a quick break for a photo

    Quick Fix station

    Barbara Lassen
    Quick Fix station

    Smokin’ Wolf dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Smokinâ Wolf dish

    Stephanie Andres

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephanie Andres

    The Firsky Oyster dish

    Barbara Lassen
    The Firsky Oyster dish

    Annie Eichman

    Barbara Lassen
    Annie Eichman

    Wine station-Stephanie Andrea puring wine

    Barbara Lassen
    Wine station-Stephanie Andrea puring wine

    Desserts at Stop & Shop

    Barbara Lassen
    Desserts at Stop & Shop

    Borghese Vineyard-Giovanni Borghese, Alya Ayoub

    Barbara Lassen
    Borghese Vineyard-Giovanni Borghese, Alya Ayoub

    Craigs Creamery Meredith Braithwaite, Andrew Smet

    Barbara Lassen
    Craigs Creamery Meredith Braithwaite, Andrew Smet

    Craigs Creamery team photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Craigs Creamery team photo

    Woodford Reserve

    Barbara Lassen
    Woodford Reserve

    Frank Antonetti of Woodford Reserve

    Barbara Lassen
    Frank Antonetti of Woodford Reserve

    Woodford Reserve Station

    Barbara Lassen
    Woodford Reserve Station

    Subzero team-Frank Sorrentino, Andrea Arnao, Peter Fiurfaro

    Barbara Lassen
    Subzero team-Frank Sorrentino, Andrea Arnao, Peter Fiurfaro

    Linhart Station (back of truck)

    Barbara Lassen
    Linhart Station (back of truck)

    Drs. Jan and Zachary Linhart of Linhart

    Barbara Lassen
    Drs. Jan and Zachary Linhart of Linhart

    First and South

    Barbara Lassen
    First and South

    Saaz station

    Barbara Lassen
    Saaz station

    Quick Fix Jason Bayus, Marc Schiffman

    Barbara Lassen
    Quick Fix Jason Bayus, Marc Schiffman

    Shuckers Event Catering-Tuttie Fruity ice cream

    Barbara Lassen
    Shuckers Event Catering-Tuttie Fruity ice cream

    Organic Sweet Leaf Tea Co Product Shot

    Barbara Lassen
    Organic Sweet Leaf Tea Co Product Shot

    Backyard Brine

    Barbara Lassen
    Backyard Brine

    VIP Bar with product shot

    Barbara Lassen
    VIP Bar with product shot

    VIP Bar with product shot

    Barbara Lassen
    VIP Bar with product shot

    Spiro with bartender Kemal Uruk

    Barbara Lassen
    Spiro with bartender Kemal Uruk

    Spiro with bartender Kemal Uruk

    Barbara Lassen
    Spiro with bartender Kemal Uruk

    Amy and Sean O'Donnell serving Joe & Liza's Ice Cream

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg
    Amy and Sean O'Donnell serving Joe & Liza's Ice Cream

    Atmosphere-pouring wine

    Barbara Lassen
    Atmosphere-pouring wine

    Suburban Propane Giveaways

    Barbara Lassen
    Suburban Propane Giveaways

    T-Mobile charging station

    Barbara Lassen
    T-Mobile charging station
    Photo Galleries

    9th Annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

    Dan's Taste of Summer Team July 25, 2019

    Guests toasted East End dining at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks at Fairview Farm at Mecox on Saturday, July 20. More than 40 chefs from the Hamptons and North Fork gathered to assemble this year’s most diverse selection of local culinary delicacies. Wines, cocktails, beers and other libations poured all night as guests enjoyed photo booths, massages, foosball, cornhole and more.

    RELATED: 9th Annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Photos: The Guests and Entertainment

    Check out the full Dan’s Taste of Summer Weekend recap.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Harry Ludlow and Lauren Scala
    July 24, 2019
    58

    9th Annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Photos: The Guests & Entertainment

    All GrillHampton participating Chefâs
    July 23, 2019
    17

    7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

    Michael Puma, Adam Richman, David Burtka
    July 22, 2019
    21

    7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Guests, Celebs and Band

    Chef Stephan Bogardus, Chef Claudia Fleming, Chef Jennilee Morris, Lauren Lombardi
    July 19, 2019
    114

    2nd Annual Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork in Photos