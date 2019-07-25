Guests toasted East End dining at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks at Fairview Farm at Mecox on Saturday, July 20. More than 40 chefs from the Hamptons and North Fork gathered to assemble this year’s most diverse selection of local culinary delicacies. Wines, cocktails, beers and other libations poured all night as guests enjoyed photo booths, massages, foosball, cornhole and more.

