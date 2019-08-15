This year, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner celebrates 60 Summers of publishing the Hamptons’ favorite newspaper. After all, he is “The Most Interesting Dan in the World.”

The East End of Long Island has two forks because he doesn’t like knives.

His pictures are worth 1,001 words.

His stories went viral before there was an internet.

He is “The Most Interesting Dan in the World.”

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.