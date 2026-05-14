Sean Scully Reception Benefits CCE

Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda & Gopal Rajegowda Capehart Jean Sharf, Margaret Sinclair Capehart Sharon Jacquet, Bob Gunia Capehart Bob and Pam Goergen Capehart Susana and Paco Gil Capehart Pam and Brad Miller Capehart Sybille Canthal, Kyle DeWoody Capehart Caityn Swindell, Ana Paula Sun Capehart Elizabeth Fekkai, Elizabeth Esteve Capehart Mickey Beyer, Sarah Gavlik Capehart Jordan Kimmy, Pamela Gerardo Capehart Nancy and Lorre Erlick Capehart Sean Scully, Chip DiPaula Capehart

The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education hosted a reception at Chip DiPaula’s Palm Beach residence featuring acclaimed artist Sean Scully. More than 50 guests attended the evening, which included a discussion between Scully and Vero Beach Museum of Art Chief Curator Caitlin Swindell on art, creativity, and human connection. Created to support CCE’s mission of advancing student-centered education, the event highlighted the organization’s programs serving children and families across Palm Beach County. Guests included Mickey Beyer, Kyle DeWoody, Suzanne and Paco Gil, Pam and Bob Goergen, and Jean Sharf.