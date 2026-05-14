Sean Scully Reception Benefits CCE
1 minute 05/14/2026
Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda & Gopal Rajegowda
Jean Sharf, Margaret Sinclair
Sharon Jacquet, Bob Gunia
Bob and Pam Goergen
Susana and Paco Gil
Pam and Brad Miller
Sybille Canthal, Kyle DeWoody
Caityn Swindell, Ana Paula Sun
Elizabeth Fekkai, Elizabeth Esteve
Mickey Beyer, Sarah Gavlik
Jordan Kimmy, Pamela Gerardo
Nancy and Lorre Erlick
Sean Scully, Chip DiPaula
The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education hosted a reception at Chip DiPaula’s Palm Beach residence featuring acclaimed artist Sean Scully. More than 50 guests attended the evening, which included a discussion between Scully and Vero Beach Museum of Art Chief Curator Caitlin Swindell on art, creativity, and human connection. Created to support CCE’s mission of advancing student-centered education, the event highlighted the organization’s programs serving children and families across Palm Beach County. Guests included Mickey Beyer, Kyle DeWoody, Suzanne and Paco Gil, Pam and Bob Goergen, and Jean Sharf.