Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Sean Scully Reception Benefits CCE

By
1 minute 05/14/2026
Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda & Gopal Rajegowda

Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda & Gopal Rajegowda

Capehart
Jean Sharf, Margaret Sinclair

Jean Sharf, Margaret Sinclair

Capehart
Sharon Jacquet, Bob Gunia

Sharon Jacquet, Bob Gunia

Capehart
Bob and Pam Goergen

Bob and Pam Goergen

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Susana and Paco Gil

Susana and Paco Gil

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Pam and Brad Miller

Pam and Brad Miller

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Sybille Canthal, Kyle DeWoody

Sybille Canthal, Kyle DeWoody

Capehart
Caityn Swindell, Ana Paula Sun

Caityn Swindell, Ana Paula Sun

Capehart
Elizabeth Fekkai, Elizabeth Esteve

Elizabeth Fekkai, Elizabeth Esteve

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Mickey Beyer, Sarah Gavlik

Mickey Beyer, Sarah Gavlik

Capehart
Jordan Kimmy, Pamela Gerardo

Jordan Kimmy, Pamela Gerardo

Capehart
Nancy and Lorre Erlick

Nancy and Lorre Erlick

Capehart
Sean Scully, Chip DiPaula

Sean Scully, Chip DiPaula

Capehart

The Susan and Dom Telesco Center for Creative Education hosted a reception at Chip DiPaula’s Palm Beach residence featuring acclaimed artist Sean Scully. More than 50 guests attended the evening, which included a discussion between Scully and Vero Beach Museum of Art Chief Curator Caitlin Swindell on art, creativity, and human connection. Created to support CCE’s mission of advancing student-centered education, the event highlighted the organization’s programs serving children and families across Palm Beach County. Guests included Mickey Beyer, Kyle DeWoody, Suzanne and Paco Gil, Pam and Bob Goergen, and Jean Sharf.

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