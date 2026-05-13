hamptonBRIDE Debuts in Montauk
1 minute 05/13/2026
Owner Susan Halbert and Melanie Hock with Beauty Mark Bride
Abbey Kowalec with Angelbaked NYC
Corrie O'Neill with Sadie Bean Designs
Director of Sales, Alana Andersen with Executive Chef Jackie Villana, and Assistant Director of Sales at the Montauk Yacht Club, Andie Obeid
Eric Colon, Michael Gargano
Executive Chef and Director of Marketing of Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Michael Giletto, Dominique Donofrio, and Irene Manieri with Veg on Board (middle)
Isabella Labarca, Lexi Elferis
Jean Hodgens of Jean Hodgens Photography with the General Manager The Sagaponack Sara Dupow
Karen Lenahan of Karen Lenahan Floral Design and Publisher Montaukk Sun and Montauk Music Festival Ken & Sue Giustino
Lori Pannullo with Ace Party & Tent, Kerry Wilkie, and Host hamptonBRIDE Podcast Janelle Brock
Musician Evan Miller
Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker
Owner Arni Paperie Melinda Morris, with Dominique Bell of Dominique Bell Coaching, Stacey Kaufmann with Dear Stacey Photo
Owner NOFO Events Danielle Danowski, Vita Giannone with Vita Vintage Events, Richard Cato with Pellegrini Vineyards, and Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker
Joseph Barclay
Paul Kolinsky and the Founder of hamptonBRIDE Kerry Wilkie
Steve Berry President of North Fork Luxury Transport, Rita Ellis with Rita Ellis Events, Susan Hedgess
The Montauk Yacht Club debuted the official launch party for the hamptonBRIDE bringing together wedding professionals on the East End. The event was created by Kerry Wilkie and marked the laugh of the hamptonBRIDE podcast created by Janelle Brook. Guests enjoyed live music by Evan Miller. The event celebrated the East End wedding community.