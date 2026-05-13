Event & Party Photos

hamptonBRIDE Debuts in Montauk

By
1 minute 05/13/2026
Owner Susan Halbert and Melanie Hock with Beauty Mark Bride

Owner Susan Halbert and Melanie Hock with Beauty Mark Bride

Alicia Doherty
Abbey Kowalec with Angelbaked NYC

Abbey Kowalec with Angelbaked NYC

Alicia Doherty
Corrie O'Neill with Sadie Bean Designs

Corrie O'Neill with Sadie Bean Designs

Alicia Doherty
Director of Sales, Alana Andersen with Executive Chef Jackie Villana, and Assistant Director of Sales at the Montauk Yacht Club, Andie Obeid

Director of Sales, Alana Andersen with Executive Chef Jackie Villana, and Assistant Director of Sales at the Montauk Yacht Club, Andie Obeid

Alicia Doherty
Eric Colon, Michael Gargano

Eric Colon, Michael Gargano

Alicia Doherty
Executive Chef and Director of Marketing of Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Michael Giletto, Dominique Donofrio, and Irene Manieri with Veg on Board (middle)

Executive Chef and Director of Marketing of Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Michael Giletto, Dominique Donofrio, and Irene Manieri with Veg on Board (middle)

Alicia Doherty
Isabella Labarca, Lexi Elferis

Isabella Labarca, Lexi Elferis

Alicia Doherty
Jean Hodgens of Jean Hodgens Photography with the General Manager The Sagaponack Sara Dupow

Jean Hodgens of Jean Hodgens Photography with the General Manager The Sagaponack Sara Dupow

Alicia Doherty
Karen Lenahan of Karen Lenahan Floral Design and Publisher Montaukk Sun and Montauk Music Festival Ken & Sue Giustino

Karen Lenahan of Karen Lenahan Floral Design and Publisher Montaukk Sun and Montauk Music Festival Ken & Sue Giustino

Alicia Doherty
Lori Pannullo with Ace Party & Tent, Kerry Wilkie, and Host hamptonBRIDE Podcast Janelle Brock

Lori Pannullo with Ace Party & Tent, Kerry Wilkie, and Host hamptonBRIDE Podcast Janelle Brock

Alicia Doherty
Musician Evan Miller

Musician Evan Miller

Alicia Doherty
Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker

Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker

Alicia Doherty
Owner Arni Paperie Melinda Morris, with Dominique Bell of Dominique Bell Coaching, Stacey Kaufmann with Dear Stacey Photo

Owner Arni Paperie Melinda Morris, with Dominique Bell of Dominique Bell Coaching, Stacey Kaufmann with Dear Stacey Photo

Alicia Doherty
Owner NOFO Events Danielle Danowski, Vita Giannone with Vita Vintage Events, Richard Cato with Pellegrini Vineyards, and Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker

Owner NOFO Events Danielle Danowski, Vita Giannone with Vita Vintage Events, Richard Cato with Pellegrini Vineyards, and Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker

Alicia Doherty
Joseph Barclay

Joseph Barclay

Alicia Doherty
Paul Kolinsky and the Founder of hamptonBRIDE Kerry Wilkie

Paul Kolinsky and the Founder of hamptonBRIDE Kerry Wilkie

Alicia Doherty
Steve Berry President of North Fork Luxury Transport, Rita Ellis with Rita Ellis Events, Susan Hedgess

Steve Berry President of North Fork Luxury Transport, Rita Ellis with Rita Ellis Events, Susan Hedgess

Alicia Doherty

The Montauk Yacht Club debuted the official launch party for the hamptonBRIDE bringing together wedding professionals on the East End. The event was created by Kerry Wilkie and marked the laugh of the hamptonBRIDE podcast created by Janelle Brook. Guests enjoyed live music by Evan Miller. The event celebrated the East End wedding community.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events