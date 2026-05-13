hamptonBRIDE Debuts in Montauk

Owner Susan Halbert and Melanie Hock with Beauty Mark Bride Alicia Doherty Abbey Kowalec with Angelbaked NYC Alicia Doherty Corrie O'Neill with Sadie Bean Designs Alicia Doherty Director of Sales, Alana Andersen with Executive Chef Jackie Villana, and Assistant Director of Sales at the Montauk Yacht Club, Andie Obeid Alicia Doherty Eric Colon, Michael Gargano Alicia Doherty Executive Chef and Director of Marketing of Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Michael Giletto, Dominique Donofrio, and Irene Manieri with Veg on Board (middle) Alicia Doherty Isabella Labarca, Lexi Elferis Alicia Doherty Jean Hodgens of Jean Hodgens Photography with the General Manager The Sagaponack Sara Dupow Alicia Doherty Karen Lenahan of Karen Lenahan Floral Design and Publisher Montaukk Sun and Montauk Music Festival Ken & Sue Giustino Alicia Doherty Lori Pannullo with Ace Party & Tent, Kerry Wilkie, and Host hamptonBRIDE Podcast Janelle Brock Alicia Doherty Musician Evan Miller Alicia Doherty Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker Alicia Doherty Owner Arni Paperie Melinda Morris, with Dominique Bell of Dominique Bell Coaching, Stacey Kaufmann with Dear Stacey Photo Alicia Doherty Owner NOFO Events Danielle Danowski, Vita Giannone with Vita Vintage Events, Richard Cato with Pellegrini Vineyards, and Nicole Kennelly with East End Sticker Alicia Doherty Joseph Barclay Alicia Doherty Paul Kolinsky and the Founder of hamptonBRIDE Kerry Wilkie Alicia Doherty Steve Berry President of North Fork Luxury Transport, Rita Ellis with Rita Ellis Events, Susan Hedgess Alicia Doherty

The Montauk Yacht Club debuted the official launch party for the hamptonBRIDE bringing together wedding professionals on the East End. The event was created by Kerry Wilkie and marked the laugh of the hamptonBRIDE podcast created by Janelle Brook. Guests enjoyed live music by Evan Miller. The event celebrated the East End wedding community.