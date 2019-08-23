Alec Baldwin to Star in Irish Comedic Thriller, ‘Pixie’

Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin is returning to the land for which his daughter Ireland Baldwin was named to star in the upcoming film Pixie. Extensive plot details are not yet available, but it’s clear the comedic thriller, now filming, will be something of a heist-gone-awry movie.

Pixie, the titular character played by Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Vanity Fair), is a young woman seeking to avenge her mother’s death. To do so, she masterminds a heist, but things take a complicated turn when she gets involved with two young men who are on the run from gangsters. As the trio barrels through the Irish countryside, Pixie seeks independence and agency as a woman, while her new friends are simply desperate to survive. The film also stars Ben Hardy, Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran, Fra Fee and Daryl McCormack.

Baldwin’s role has not been revealed, but from what we know, it seems likely he could play one of the gangsters, perhaps with Meaney as the other, who are hunting the boys.

The Irish landscape will play a principal role in Pixie, which is currently shooting in and around Belfast for seven weeks, with additional filming in the West of Ireland. A former producer with dozens of film credits, including both Wayne’s World films, Spice World and The Importance of Being Earnest, director Barnaby Thompson reveals a deep passion and anticipation for shooting Pixie in his family’s home country. “I am excited to be returning to the Emerald Isle, the birthplace of my father and where I started my career directing documentaries, to make a comedic thriller with a wonderful cast against an extraordinary landscape,” he said in a recent statement about the project. “I’m also thrilled the film is going to be distributed in the UK and Ireland by Paramount, where I started my career producing movies.”

Despite producing a voluminous number of films going back to 1987, Thompson’s directing credits are limited to two features, St. Trinian’s (2007) and St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, and a 1989 Jimi Hendrix-based episode of the long-running television documentary series The South Bank Show. He earned an Oscar nomination for his 1991 short film, Dear Rosie, and a Worst Picture Razzie nomination for Spice World.

As filming has only just begun, a release date has not yet been announced.