Bethenny Frankel Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

In a surprising turn of events, Hamptonite Bethenny Frankel has announced she is leaving Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

Variety reports that Frankel is exiting the show to focus on daughter Bryn, philanthropy and her TV production partnership with Mark Burnett. “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she said in a statement. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Frankel, one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives, has found great success as a businesswoman and personality. She founded the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, as well as the B Strong charity, which provided relief to those affected by hurricane disasters, including Houston, North Carolina and Puerto Rico.

The star took to Instagram with a personal note to her many fans. “I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together,” she wrote.

Created by East Ender Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New York City is about to enter its 12th season. The remaining cast includes Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and frequent East Enders Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.