Drew Barrymore Films First-Ever Daytime Talk Show Pilot

Drew Barrymore is once again attempting to break into the world of day-time television. In 2016, the Sagaponack resident was in talks with Warner Bros. Telepictures about a potential daytime show, but they failed to yield a pilot. This week however, she’s in New York City shooting a pilot for CBS Television Distribution! Barrymore is one of the executive producers for the pilot, and if it’s picked up, it will likely air during the 2020–21 season.

The success of this pilot would be great news for Barrymore’s fans, who are likely disappointed that her Netflix comedy The Santa Clarita Diet, was not picked up for a fourth season. Barrymore would join an esteemed group of journalists and celebrities now involved in syndicated television, including Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, Mel Robbins, Jerry Springer and Meredith Vieira.

According to Variety, “The new regime at CBS’ syndication arm is said to have high hopes for the show and faith in Barrymore’s appeal as a daytime TV personality.” Barrymore has won several awards for her work as an actress, many of them for her portrayal of fellow East Enders. She was awarded a Golden Globe for her role in Grey Gardens, a dramatization of the identically named 1975 documentary, which depicts the riches-to-rags story of East Hampton’s illustrious Edith “Big Edie” Bouvier and Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale.