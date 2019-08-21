Where to Find East End Souvenirs Worth Bragging About

The East End, as a whole, is a premier vacation destination, home to countless high-end stores stocked with luxury brands, designer fashion and jealousy-inducing souvenirs to flaunt back home. When shopping for that perfect memento of your fabulous East End vacay, be on the lookout for these unique and interesting items on offer at area shops.

The most aromatic souvenir you can bring home is a HAMPTONS Handpoured Soy Candle poured by founder Brittany Torres right here on the East End. Her Hamptons collection of 8 oz. tumblers consists of 21 scents, each encapsulating a single hamlet, plus one for Shelter Island, labeled The Rock, (pineapple, sage, eucalyptus); and one for the East End as a whole (sea sale, honeysuckle, grapefruit).

The line includes hamlets spanning Remsenburg (honeysuckle, jasmine, fig) to Montauk, labeled The End, (sandalwood, bergamot, spice). Amagansett is the smell of tonka, coriander and gardenia; Bridgehampton smells like lime, arugula and honeysuckle; East Hampton is a blend of cashmere, fig and strawberry; and Sagaponack gives off blue raspberry, cherry and red wine notes. Sag Harbor, labeled as Long Wharf, perfumes the room with cedarwood, vanilla and honey; while Water Mill, wafts hints of apple, ylang ylang and white tea.

HAMPTONS Handpoured also makes candles for Riverhead (juniper, jasmine, musk) and the North Fork (rose, violet, citrus), as well as limited edition tumblers such as the Sag Harbor Cinema scent (sandalwood, bergamot, cinnamon), which benefits the partnership. Candles can be purchased at local retailers across the East End—including Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton (631-283-2300, hildreths.com), Flying Point Surf Boutique (631-899-4511, flyingpointsurf.com) in Sag Harbor, Taste the East End Boutique in Riverhead (631-727-2686) and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com). hamptonshandpoured.com

Embroidered entirely by hand on organic cotton, Catstudio’s Hamptons Pillow beautifully illustrates the South Fork, from Westhampton to Montauk. The case is 20 x 20 inches and includes a three-button closure for easy removal and cleaning. The colorful design is also available on mini pillow ornaments, dishtowels and drinking glasses. Shop the collection at Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton. catstudio.com

Hildreth’s also offers more hyperlocal pillow designs, with Wink ’n Nod’s Pillows Stuffed with Tradition, featuring gorgeous needlepoint collages honoring a select few Hamptons hamlets. The patriotic Southampton design features Rogers Memorial Library, Tate’s Bake Shop, Sip’n Soda and Hildreth’s, while the blue-hued East Hampton pillow pays homage to Guild Hall, ARF, Home Sweet Home, Main Beach and the beloved swans. These elusive designs, as well those for Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton, are available not on winknnod.com, but by emailing tara@winknnod.com directly. You can also try your luck at Hildreth’s, Annyx (631-725-9064, annyxsagharbor.com) and The Monogram Shop (631-329-3379, themonogramshops.com).

Hildreth’s Home Goods also has a cute set of beach-themed souvenir towels on offer. You could purchase only the Southampton starfish print, or the East Hampton lobster or maybe the Montauk Lighthouse, but what you really want to do is purchase one of each, because you can.

Jake Rose’s Color Our Town series of coloring books, guidebooks and postcards is full of educational fun for all ages. Each product in the series features line drawings of historic places adapted from Rose’s photography, accompanied by a brief bit of history on the landmark. His East End offerings include Sag Harbor and Riverhead coloring books, Montauk and Southampton guidebooks and The Hamptons and North Fork postcard sets. Shop the series at Hildreth’s, Stevenson’s Toys (631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com), Long Island Aquarium (631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com), Southold Historical Society (631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org) and many others. colorourtown.com

The Lost Dog Art & Frame Company prints eye-catching maps of various locales, including the Hamptons and North Fork. Head to Breezin’ Up (breezinup.com) to snag a cool map highlighting South Fork icons including the Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge, East Hampton Airport, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and The Lobster Roll in Montauk. Visit ilostmydog.com for stunning typography maps and vintage maps of both Forks.

If you’re looking for a souvenir you can wear back home—allowing you to brag about your luxurious vacay without actually saying anything—Hamptons t-shirts, sweatshirts hoodies and hats are everywhere. Retailers include the Sag Harbor Variety Store (631-725-9706, sagharborvariety.com), Land Shark Unlimited in Sag Harbor (631-725-4933), Montauk Corner Store (631-668-6081), Montauk General Store (631-668-0900, mtkgeneralstore.com), Flying Point and Breezin’ Up.

Montauk Mainstay, Amagansett Mainstay and Greenport Mainstay go a step beyond hamlet tourist shirts with a massive collection of tees that display the names of historic local businesses with fun designs. Let the world know that the highlight of your weekend was your trip to Duryea’s or Clam Bar or The Stephen Talkhouse. 631-668-8117, montaukmainstay.com

Those looking for something a little more personal should give Westhampton T-Shirts a call. While the company does offer pre-made clothing, it’s most known for printing custom designs. The more complex the design, the longer the shirt will take to make, but simple commissions can be completed in a day or two—ideal for weekenders. 631-288-9175

For North Fork clothing, head to Revel North Fork in Greenport. There you’ll find inspired tops for adults, children and toddlers and adorable onesies for babies. Best of all are the sterling silver and 14K gold North Fork necklaces that will show off your breathtaking vacation destination with the utmost class. 631-616-9128, revelnorthfork.com