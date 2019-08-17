August Is Family Fun Month, Spend It at Dan’s Best of the Best

August is Family Fun Month! With school starting back up for kids in September, don’t let another summer come and go without spending some precious family time in the sun and visiting a few of the 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best (BOTB) Family Attraction award winners!

HAMPTONS

Located on an enclosed freshwater pond in Montauk, Dan’s Platinum winner Puff ’n’ Putt (659 Montauk Highway, Montauk) offers visitors waterfront mini golf, as well as kayak, sunfish and paddle board rental. 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com

The Platinum-winning, state-of-the-art South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton) offers scientifically accurate galleries, live and recreated natural habitat exhibits, a marine touch tank and much more. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Gold-winning Southampton Golf Range (640 County Road 39, Southampton) has more than 30 covered and uncovered range bays, outdoor batting cages, an indoor golf simulator, 18 holes of mini golf and covered seating with fire pits. Food and beverages are available on location at the Southampton Cafe. 631-283-2158, southamptongolfrange.com

Burgers for the kids and drinks for mom and dad—you and your family can enjoy dinner, live music, bowling, mini golf, darts, over 45 different arcade games and billiards at the pool tables of The Clubhouse (174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton), Dan’s BOTB Gold winner. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

A family fall favorite, Silver winner Hank’s Pumpkintown (240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill) offers a wooden playground, maze park, gem mining, pumpkin picking and face painting beginning September 7, but Hank’s Farmstand and is open for business all summer. Visitors can pick their own blackberries and raspberries in August too. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

The BOTB Bronze winner, Children’s Museum of the East End (376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton), is sure to delight families. Parents and children alike can enjoy the day playing mini golf, visiting interactive children’s exhibits and immersing themselves in the Elaine Benson Art Gallery. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

NORTH FORK

Opened in 1927, the Custer Institute and Observatory (1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold) is Long Island’s oldest public observatory and home to a library, museum and gift shop. Frequent lectures, classes, concerts, art exhibits and other special events make this Platinum winner an exciting summer destination for families on the East End. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Spend the day enjoying outdoor merriment at the Platinum-winning Greenport Skate Park (170 Moores Lane) and Carousel (115 Front Street). 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

The Gold-winning Railroad Museum of Long Island (440 4th Street, Greenport) contains a plethora of rail equipment, art, documents, photographs, toy trains, interesting communication devices and historical paraphernalia in this summer’s Communication and the LIRR exhibition. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Avoid stuffy malls and shop in the fresh air at The Shoppes at East Wind (5768 NY-25A, Wading River). Visit the Gold winner to take a ride on the carousel, visit artisanal shops and grab a bite at one of the many eateries. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes

Set your eyes on penguins, giant octopi and sharks at the various exhibits at the Long Island Aquarium (431 East Main Street, Riverhead). Interactive experiences, including an educational boat tour and a selfie station with sea lions are also available at the North Fork BOTB Silver winner. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Enjoy the full restaurant and bar, bowling, arcade and billiards at Dan’s BOTB Bronze winner The All Star (96 Main Road, Riverhead). Kids who register on the website bowl free all summer long. 631-904-0580, theallstar.com

