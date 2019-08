Hampton Classic Horse Show 2019 Tentative Time Schedule

Sunday, August 25

GRAND PRIX RING • 9 a.m.

398 Leadline, 2–4

399 Leadline, 5–7

GRAND PRIX RING • 2 p.m.

Opening Day Ceremony

208 $3,000 Jumper Challenge (1.40m), II.1

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

376 T.H.I.S. Junior Medal

391 Junior Medal

390 Adult Medal

377 Ariat Adult Medal

374 Robert Hoskins Mini Medal

375 Hugh J.B. Cassidy III, Mini Maclay

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

167 East Hampton Star Local Hunter, Professionals

168 East Hampton Star Local Hunter, Professionals

166 East Hampton Star Local Hunter U/S, Professionals

* EAST HAMPTON STAR LOCAL HUNTER PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 2 p.m.

* GRAND LOCAL HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

420 $1,000 Marders Local Hunter Derby

HUNTER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

164 Local Junior Hunter

165 Local Junior Hunter

163 Local Junior Hunter, U/S

* LOCAL JUNIOR HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

161 Miller & Associates Local Amateur–Owner Hunter

162 Miller & Associates Local Amateur–Owner Hunter

160 Miller & Associates Local Amateur–Owner Hunter, U/S

* MILLER & ASSOCIATES LOCAL AMATEUR–OWNER HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

170 Local Hunter, Non–Professional

171 Local Hunter, Non–Professional

169 Local Hunter U/S, Non–Professional

* LOCAL HUNTER NON–PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

380 Robert Hoskins Low Adult Medal

381 Hugh J.B. Cassidy III, Low Adult Maclay

HUNTER RING 3 • 8 a.m.

320 Children’s Equitation Medium, Flat

321 Children’s Equitation Medium, Fences

372 Jos. M. Troffa Children’s Equitation High, Flat

373 Jos. M. Troffa Children’s Equitation High, Fences

389 Back On Track Children’s Medal–Horse

ANNEX • 8 a.m.

368 Adult Equitation, Flat

367 Adult Equitation, Fences

370 Children’s Equitation Low, Flat

371 Children’s Equitation Low, Fences

789 Back On Track Children’s Medal–Pony

Monday, August 26

JUMPER RING 2 • 10 a.m.

Long Island Show Series for Riders With Disabilities Finals

1398 LIHSSRD Walk with Aides

1399 LIHSSRD W-T with Aides

1400 LIHSSRD W-T & Fig 8 with Aides

1392 LIHSSRD Walk Beginner Independent

1393 LIHSSRD W-T Beginner Independent

1394 LIHSSRD W-T & Fig 8 Beginner Independent

1395 LIHSSRD W-T Advanced Independent

1396 LIHSSRD W-T & Fig 8 Advanced Independent

1397 LIHSSRD Walk Individual Advanced Independent

1402 LIHSSRD W-T-C Group Advanced Independent

KIDS AREA • 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Adoption Day – Dog & Cat Rescue Groups

HUNTER RING 2 • noon–1 p.m.

Adoption Day – Horses & Horse Rescue Groups

Tuesday, August 27

FEI Secure Stabling begins at 1 p.m.

GRAND PRIX RING • 9 a.m.

201 $1,000 Open Jumper (1.40m) II.1–Section A

201 $1,000 Open Jumper (1.40m) II.1–Section B

GRAND PRIX RING • 2 p.m.

343 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search

JUMPER RING 2 • 9 a.m.

219 Junior Jumper Low (1.20m), II.2.b

214 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper Low

(1.20m), II.2.b

JUMPER RING 2 • 2:30 p.m.

256 $1,000 7 & Under Jumpers (1.25–1.35m), II.2.b

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 9 a.m.

31 Model High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”

33 High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”

34 High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”

20 Model Green Conformation

22 Green Conformation Hunter

23 Green Conformation Handy Hunter

11 Green Hunter 3’6”

12 Green Handy Hunter 3’6”

10 Green Hunter 3’6”, U/S

16 Green Hunter 3’9”

17 Green Handy Hunter 3’9”

15 Green Hunter 3’9”, U/S

27 High Performance Hunter 4’

28 High Performance Hunter 4’

26 High Performance Hunter 4’, U/S

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

100 Children’s Hunter (Small/Medium Ponies)

101 Children’s Hunter (Small/Medium Ponies)

99 Children’s Hunter, U/S (Small/Medium Ponies)

104 Children’s Hunter (Large Ponies)

105 Children’s Hunter (Large Ponies)

103 Children’s Hunter, U/S (Large Ponies)

HUNTER RING 3 • 8 a.m.

112 Children’s Hunter (Horses), 15–17

113 Children’s Hunter (Horses), 15–17

111 Children’s Hunter, U/S (Horses), 15–17

109 Children’s Hunter (Horses), 14 & Under

110 Children’s Hunter (Horses), 14 & Under

107 Children’s Hunter, U/S (Horses), 14 & Under

ANNEX • 8 a.m.

383 Short Stirrup, 11–12, W–T

384 Short Stirrup, 11–12, W–T–C

385 Short Stirrup, 11–12, O/F

* SHORT STIRRUP 11–12 CHAMPIONSHIP

386 Short Stirrup, 10 & Under, W–T

387 Short Stirrup, 10 & Under, W–T–C

388 Short Stirrup, 10 & Under, O/F

* SHORT STIRRUP 10 & UNDER CHAMPIONSHIP

* GRAND SHORT STIRRUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, August 28

GRAND PRIX RING • 9 a.m.

202 $1,000 Wölffer Estate Open Jumper (1.40m), II.1

257 $1,000 7 & Under Jumpers (1.30–1.40m), II.1

GRAND PRIX RING • 1 p.m.

206 $1,000 Palm Beach Masters Open Jumper (1.45m), FEI 238.2.2

JUMPER RING 2 • 7 a.m.

FEI Jog

JUMPER RING 2 • 10 a.m.

220 Junior Jumper Low (1.20m), II.1

215 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper Low (1.20m), II.1

212 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper Medium (1.30m), II.2.b

217 Maria Mendelsohn Junior Jumper Medium (1.30m), II.2.b

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 9 a.m.

35 High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”

36 High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”

32 High Performance Conformation Hunter 3’9”, U/S

* HIGH PERFORMANCE CONFORMATION HUNTER 3’9” CHAMPIONSHIP

24 Green Conformation Hunter 3’6”

25 Green Conformation Hunter 3’6”

21 Green Conformation Hunter 3’6”, U/S

* GREEN CONFORMATION HUNTER 3’6” CHAMPIONSHIP

13 Green Hunter 3’6”

14 Green Hunter 3’6”

* GREEN HUNTER 3’6” CHAMPIONSHIP

18 Green Hunter 3’9”

19 Green Hunter 3’9”

* GREEN HUNTER 3’9” CHAMPIONSHIP

29 High Performance Hunter 4’

30 High Performance Hunter 4’

* HIGH PERFORMANCE HUNTER 4’ CHAMPIONSHIP

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

122 Adult Amateur Hunter, 18–35

123 Adult Amateur Hunter, 18–35

121 Adult Amateur Hunter, 18–35, U/S

126 Adult Amateur Hunter, 36–49

127 Adult Amateur Hunter, 36–49

125 Adult Amateur Hunter, 36–49, U/S

130 Adult Amateur Hunter, 50+

131 Adult Amateur Hunter, 50+

129 Adult Amateur Hunter, 50+, U/S

HUNTER RING 3 • 8 a.m.

114 Children’s Hunter, Horses (15–17 Years)

* CHILDREN’S HUNTER 15–17 CHAMPIONSHIP

518 $2,500 Children’s Hunter Classic, Horses (15–17 Years)

108 Children’s Hunter, Horses (14 Years & Under)

* CHILDREN’S HUNTER 14 & UNDER CHAMPIONSHIP

418 $2,500 Children’s Hunter Classic, Horses (14 Years & Under)

ANNEX • 8 a.m.

102 Children’s Hunter Pony (Small/Medium Ponies)

* CHILDREN’S HUNTER SMALL/MEDIUM PONY CHAMPIONSHIP

417 $2,500 Children’s Hunter Classic (Small/Medium Ponies)

106 Children’s Hunter (Large Ponies)

* CHILDREN’S HUNTER LARGE PONY CHAMPIONSHIP

517 $2,500 Children’s Hunter Classic (Large Ponies)

Thursday, August 29

GRAND PRIX RING • 9 a.m.

211 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper High (1.40m), II.1

216 Junior Jumper (1.40m), II.1

GRAND PRIX RING • 2 p.m.

410 $4,000 Speed Stake (1.45m), (FEI Speed Stake), 238.2.1

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

238 Children’s Jumper (1.10m), II.2.b

235 Citarella Adult Amateur Jumper (1.10m), II.2.b

213 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper Medium (1.30m), II.1

218 Junior Jumper Medium (1.30m), II.1

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

53 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

54 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

52 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 15 & Under, U/S

63 Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

64 Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

62 Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under, U/S

58 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 16–17

59 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 16–17

57 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 16–17, U/S

68 Large Junior Hunter, 16–17

69 Large Junior Hunter, 16–17

67 Large Junior Hunter, 16–17, U/S

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 1 p.m.

419 $2,500 Adult Amateur Hunter Classic

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

378 T.H.I.S. NHS Adult Medal

124 Adult Amateur Hunter, 18–35

128 Adult Amateur Hunter, 36–49

132 Adult Amateur Hunter, 50+

* ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 18–35 CHAMPIONSHIP

* ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 36–49 CHAMPIONSHIP

* ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER 50+ CHAMPIONSHIP

* ADULT AMATEUR HUNTER GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP

HUNTER 3 RING • 8 a.m.

345 Washington International Equitation Classic, Jumper Phase

341 Dover Saddlery / U.S. Hunter Seat Medal Qualifying Class

340 National PHA Equitation

Friday, August 30

GRAND PRIX RING • 8 a.m.

403 $1,000 Junior/Amateur/Amateur–Owner Welcome Stake (1.40m), II.1

258 $1,000 SHF Enterprises 7 & Under Jumpers (1.30–1.35m/1.40–1.45m), II.2a

* 7 & UNDER JUMPERS CHAMPIONSHIP

411 $15,000 Speed Derby (1.40m), III

GRAND PRIX RING • 2:30 p.m.

400 $75,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier, FEI Table A, Article 238.2.2 (CSI****)

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

236 Citarella Adult Amateur Jumper (1.10m), II.1

239 Children’s Jumper (1.10m), II.1

412 Gimme Shelter Amateur/Amateur–Owner Classic (1.25m), 11.2.b

* AMATEUR/A–O JUMPER 1.20M CHAMPIONSHIP

413 Junior Jumper Classic (1.25m), 11.2.b

* JUNIOR JUMPER 1.20M CHAMPIONSHIP

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

43 Hunt Ltd. Amateur–Owner 3’6”Hunter, 36+

44 Hunt Ltd. Amateur–Owner 3’6” Handy Hunter, 36+

38 Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18–35

39 Amateur–Owner Handy 3’6” Hunter, 18–35

55 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

56 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

65 Large Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

66 Large Junior Hunter, 15 & Under

60 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 16–17

61 The Competitive Equestrian Small Junior Hunter, 16–17

70 Large Junior Hunter, 16–17

71 Large Junior Hunter, 16–17

* The Competitive Equestrian SMALL JUNIOR HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

* LARGE JUNIOR HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

339 Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal

73 Snaks Fifth Avenchew Small Pony Conformation Hunter

74 Snaks Fifth Avenchew Small Pony Handy Hunter

72 Snaks Fifth Avenchew Small Pony Hunter, U/S

78 Medium Pony Conformation Hunter

79 Medium Pony Handy Hunter

77 Medium Pony Hunter, U/S

83 Large Pony Conformation Hunter

84 Large Pony Hunter

82 Large Pony Hunter, U/S

HUNTER 3 RING • 8 a.m.

342 ASPCA/ NHSAA/ Maclay

50 Human Touch Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

51 Human Touch Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

47 Human Touch Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter U/S, 36+

95 Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18–35

96 Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18–35

92 Amateur–Owner 3’3”, Hunter, U/S, 18–35

347 Hamel Foundation NHS 3’3” Medal

573 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 16–17 Years

574 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 16–17 Years

568 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 15 & Under

569 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 15 & Under

Saturday, August 31

GRAND PRIX RING • 8 a.m.

351 $1,000 Equitation Championship, Round 1

408 $15,000 Carolex Junior/Amateur/A–O Jumper Classic (1.40m), II.2.a

GRAND PRIX RING • noon

351 $1,000 Equitation Championship, Round 2

GRAND PRIX RING • 2 p.m.

401 $72,000 LONGINES Cup FEI Table A, Art. 238.2.2 (CSI****)

JUMPER RING 2 • 8 a.m.

407 $12,500 Amateur/Amateur–Owner Jumper Classic (1.35m), II.2.b

* AMATEUR/A–O JUMPER (1.35M) CHAMPIONSHIP

406 $12,500 Junior Jumper Classic (1.35m), II.2.b

* JUNIOR JUMPER (1.35M) CHAMPIONSHIP

405 $5,000 Adult Amateur Jumper Classic (1.10m), II.2.a

* ADULT AMATEUR JUMPER CHAMPIONSHIP

409 $5,000 Children’s Jumper Classic (1.10m), II.2.a

* CHILDREN’S JUMPER CHAMPIONSHIP

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 8 a.m.

45 Hunt Ltd. Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+

46 Hunt Ltd. Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+

42 Hunt Ltd. Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 36+, U/S

* HUNT LTD. AMATEUR–OWNER 3’6” HUNTER, 36+ CHAMPIONSHIP

40 Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18–35

41 Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18–35

37 Amateur–Owner 3’6” Hunter, 18–35, U/S

* AMATEUR–OWNER 3’6” HUNTER, 18–35 CHAMPIONSHIP

48 Human Touch Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 36+

49 Human Touch Amateur–Owner 3’3” Handy Hunter, 36+

* HUMAN TOUCH AMATEUR–OWNER 3’3”, 36+ HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

93 Amateur–Owner 3’3” Hunter, 18–35

94 Amateur–Owner 3’3” Handy Hunter, 18–35

* AMATEUR–OWNER 3’3”, 18–35 HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

* HIGH SCORE AMATEUR–OWNER HUNTER

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 2 p.m.

344 Washington International Equitation Classic Qualifying Class, Hunter Phase

HUNTER 2 RING • 8 a.m.

75 Snaks Fifth Avenchew Small Pony Working Hunter

76 Snaks Fifth Avenchew Small Pony Working Hunter

* SNAKS FIFTH AVENCHEW SMALL PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

80 Medium Pony Working Hunter

81 Medium Pony Working Hunter

* MEDIUM PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

85 Large Pony Working Hunter

86 Large Pony Working Hunter

* LARGE PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

* GRAND PONY HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

HUNTER 3 RING • 11 a.m.

575 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 16–17 Years

576 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 16–17 Years

572 Junior Hunter 3’3”, U/S, 16–17 Years

570 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 15 & Under

571 Junior Hunter 3’3”, 15 & Under

567 Junior Hunter 3’3”, U/S, 15 & Under

* JUNIOR HUNTER 3’3” CHAMPIONSHIPS

* HIGH SCORE JUNIOR HUNTER

416 $2,500 Pony Hunter Classic

Sunday, September 1

GRAND PRIX RING • 10 a.m.

404 $25,000 Jumping Derby, Table II.2a (1.45m)

* AMATEUR/A–O JUMPER (1.40M) CHAMPIONSHIP

* JUNIOR JUMPER (1.40M) CHAMPIONSHIP

GRAND PRIX RING • 1 p.m.

402 $300,000 DOHA.INC Grand Prix Bridgehampton FEI 238.2.2 (CSI****)

* $30,000 LONGINES RIDER CHALLENGE PRESENTATION

ANNE ASPINALL RING • 10 a.m.

415 $10,000 Hermès Hunter Classic

* GRAND HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

* HUNTER GROOM AWARD

* LEADING HUNTER RIDER AWARD

* LEADING JUNIOR RIDER AWARD

* LEADING JUNIOR EQUITATION AWARD

For more information on the Hampton Classic, visit hamptonclassic.com.