Police Blotter

Hamptons Police Dept. Officers Sue Department for $400 Million

Class-action complaint says they were forced to write tickets, pull over cars and make arrests.

Oliver Peterson August 27, 2019
Hamptons Police Department officers say
Hamptons Police Dept. officers say "No more," Photo: Chad Zuber, Tracy Fox/123RF

The Hamptons Police Department is in deep turmoil this week after 25 of its 30 uniformed officers filed a $400 million class-action lawsuit against the department, complaining that they’ve been forced to do police work.

The complaint says officers have had to write tickets, pull over speeding cars, chase perpetrators on foot and in vehicles, interview suspects and witnesses, and make arrests, often over many years on the force.

“We were sold a false bill of goods. No one told us working for this police department would be dangerous or stressful,” Finn Zorn, who once captained the Hamptons Police Submarine Unit—before he was ignominiously replaced last year—said, explaining why he and his fellow officers are seeking damages.

“I know rookies who are already getting carpal tunnel syndrome from writing so many tickets—it’s an epidemic in our ranks,” he continued. “And wearing this hot, itchy uniform goes against every freedom our country stands for. It’s time we all got our due, and we’re here to collect.”

Zorn said he and the other officers who filed the lawsuit are also making preparations to sue many, if not all, of the perpetrators and suspects they’ve arrested or ticketed during each of their careers. “We’re also going to sue every person who made us arrest or ticket them. Just you wait,” he said. “These people’s irresponsible actions put us in harm’s way. None of us took this job expecting to be put in perilous or injurious situations.”

According to Zorn, the dozens of officers suffering with carpal tunnel blame not only the Hamptons Police Department, but all of the people they’ve ticketed. “Every jerk who parked illegally, drove over the speed limit or let their inspection expire has to accept their contribution to our pain and maladies,” Zorn said. “Each ticket was part of that—it’s death by a thousand cuts—and all of us are going back through our records and taking names. No one will get away with what they’ve done to us.”

Read more tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

The Halyard at the Sound View Greenport shellfis
August 27, 2019
26

Taste Local Flavors in the 2019 North Fork Dining Guide

Navy Beach dishes
August 26, 2019
20

Sink Your Teeth into the 2019 Hamptons Dining Guide

Drone vs. Hamptons Subway
August 26, 2019
73

Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of August 22–28, 2019

Cold bloody mary cocktail garnished with lemon, lime, green olive and salt
August 25, 2019
96

Enjoy Happy Accidents of the Culinary World on the East End 