Dan’s Corona MonTaco Countdown: Caribbean Pearl Caterer’s Lina Grammont

Chef Lina Grammont of Caribbean Pearl Caterer is a graduate of International Culinary Education, having begun her career in finance. After starting a successful food truck business, which she still owns and operates, Grammont started Caribbean Pearl Caterer. Meet her and taste her cuisine at Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina on Saturday, August 3.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Grill!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Coq au Vin. I love preparing as much as I love cooking it. It is a bit complicated to prepare, however the end result is so worth it.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Never be late for an event you are catering. It’s like an instant fail.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I absolutely love and admire Ina Garten. I think her recipes are so wonderful and everything comes out perfectly.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I really enjoy traveling!

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Turks and Caicos. I loved the fresh fish and Conch. Conch was everywhere, from cracked conch (which is my favorite) to conch salad. They did everything with conch.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I clean the kitchen before I cook. I can’t cook in a dirty kitchen.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Finance.

For more on Caribbean Pearl Caterer, visit cbpearl.net. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.

