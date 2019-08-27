Taste Local Flavors in the 2019 North Fork Dining Guide

Aquebogue

John Gambino, former owner of a landmark Westhampton Beach restaurant, is now serving simple Italian food made with locally sourced ingredients in a historic inn-style setting, il Giardino (ilgiardinoaquebogue.com, 631-779-3900).

Since 1950, Modern Snack Bar (modernsnackbar.com, 631-722-3655) has been a North Fork landmark for great home cooking. The Wittmeier family began their restaurant with a simple premise: To serve good food at a reasonable price to their “family” of patrons.

Recipient of the 2014 Long Island Food Critic Award for Excellence for Finest Chocolatier, North Fork Chocolate Company (northforkchocolate.com, 631-779-2963) offers small batch, handcrafted artisanal chocolates and their “artists den” features work by local creators.

Cutchogue

Touch of Venice (touchofvenice.com, 631-298-5851) in Cutchogue has been proudly serving the North Fork for over 20 years, preparing local cuisine with Italian soul. Their extensive wine list features local and Italian wines, and they have a full bar with top-shelf happy hour specials. Private room available for all occasions. Special chef’s family-style menu available for small groups.

Greenport

At the eatery American Beech (americanbeech.com, 631-477-5939) everyone says you must get the fried chicken. Open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, with brunch service on Saturday and Sunday.

Anker (anker47.com, 631-477-1300) is a contemporary American restaurant highlighting North Fork farms and fisheries.

Barba Bianca (barbabiancany.com, 631-333-2600), in the hands of Frank DeCarlo and Dulcinea Benson of Peasant in Manhattan, features local ingredients, particularly seafood, will be translated into Italian coastal fare.

Claudio’s Waterfront Restaurants (claudios.com, 631-477-0627) is a classic eatery. Also check out Claudio’s Clam Bar and Crabby Jerry’s, each offering a different dining ambience. Try the clam chowder!

Crazy Beans (crazybeansrestaurant.com, 631-333-2436) revived the historic Greenport Coronet Luncheonette, which was a landmark spot since the 1950s. The family-owned and operated restaurant now serves up brunch and beverages. Also in Stony Brook (631-675-6964) and Miller Place (631-403-4954).

First and South (firstandsouth.com, 631-333-2200) has a diverse and creative menu filled with comfort food selections and delicious treats. The menu changes with the availability of seasonal produce, but their from scratch triple blanched fries are always available.

The Frisky Oyster (thefriskyoyster.com, 631-477-4265) in Greenport offers an array of menu options, from seafood to duck to steak, including their famous Oysters Friskafella.

Green Hill Kitchen (greenhillny.com, 631-477-4900) finds inspiration in the idea of the local tavern, with a menu featuring classic American staples, homemade sausages and a selection of grilled fish and meats.

Rediscover your favorite American dishes at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (thehalyardgreenport.com, 631-477-0666), where classic New England cuisine meets the North Fork’s bounty. Featuring local fish, produce, and wines, our menu showcases the abundance that has made this region a dining destination for generations.

Jack’s Shack (631-477-1910) opened for another poolside summer at the Sound View in Greenport. Named after the seaside concession stand that former owner Jack Levine opened in 1935, the poolside shack will serve up casual fare including lobster rolls and boozy popsicles.

Jennie’s At Drossos (jenniesatdrossos.com, 631-477-1339) serves duck schnitzel sandwiches, fish tacos, tempura broccoli and Korean barbecue ribs from Jennie Werts, a New York chef who spent her summers in Greenport.

If you have a hankering for small plates, check out Noah’s (chefnoahs.com, 631-477-6720, American) for an array of seafood dishes and adventurous American entrées.

PAWPAW (pawpawpopup.com) is a pop-up with an ever-changing menu based on ingredients found on Long Island.

PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill (portbarandgrill.com, 631-333-2501) offers fun takes on seafood and classic comfort dishes with beautiful waterfront views.

One of the North Fork’s hidden treasures, Porto Bello (portobellonorthfork.com, 631-477-1515) offers local and imported wines at their waterfront location Thursday through Sunday.

Bryan “Rocco” Villanti’s retro, nautical themed restaurant, Rocco’s CaddyShack (roccoscaddyshackli.com, 631-333-2700) is located adjacent to the Island’s End Golf and Country Club. Rocco’s serves lunch and dinner seven days a week. You’ll find classics like burgers, baked clams, smoked chicken wings, and lobster rolls, along with local wine and more than two dozen craft beers.

You can get high-end sushi at Stirling Sake (stirlingsake.com, 631-477-6782). The menu features traditional Japanese cuisine, including sushi, as well as an extensive sake list.

Jamesport

Cliff’s Elbow Room (cliffselbowroom.com, 631-722-3292, Steak/Seafood) in Jamesport and Laurel (631-298-3262) serves the best aged and marinated steak, freshest seafood and local wines, in a casual, warm atmosphere.

Grana Trattoria Antica (granajamesport.com, 631-779-2844, Italian) specializes in wood-fired pizza, fresh-made pastas and ravioli and wood-roasted meats and fish.

The ever-popular Jedediah Hawkins Inn (jedediahhawkinsinn.com, 631-722-2900, American) incorporates local foods, many of which are grown on the grounds, into innovative gourmet dishes. Their Speakeasy Menu is available from 5 p.m. to close.

Check out Main Road Biscuit Co. (mainroadbiscuitco.com, 631-779-3463, American) for comfort food, refined. Buttermilk biscuits, house-made jams, fried chicken, seasonal pancakes made from scratch, baked goods and smoothies. Dinner is available on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Mattituck

Opened in Mattituck by partners Adam Lovett and Tom Schaudel, aMano (amanorestaurant.com, 631-298-4800, Italian) brings a hint of the Tuscan countryside to Mattituck. Wood oven fired pizza and pastas star on the menu along with local ingredients from the nearby farms and bay. The Italian inspired appetizers and entrées are paired with wines from both Long Island and Italy to showcase both Old and New World flavor.

While at Ammirati’s of Love Lane, (ammiratisoflovelane.com, 631-298-7812) , try “The Chew,” with two eggs, kielbasa and cheese. Other specialties include cinnamon raisin French toast; a seared sesame ahi tuna wrap; and the chicken paradise with breaded chicken cutlet, melted American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Thousand Island dressing on a roll. You can also text your take-out order to them at 631-513-4009.

Goodfood.—yes, that’s “goodfood period”—(gfperiod.com, 631-298-7599) offers made-from-scratch empanadas, soups, salads, quiche and sandwiches, as well as frozen items and catering. Most of their dishes are made from local ingredients.

Lombardi’s Love Lane Market (lombardislovelanemarket.com, 631-298-9500) is part of the Long Island-based Lombardi’s group of Italian restaurants, markets and sauce makers. The market offers a variety of sandwiches and panini, plus wood-fired pizza, pastry, and gelato. Catering is also available.

If sweet is what you crave, try Magic Fountain (magicfountainicecream.net, 631-298-4908). Known for their homemade ice cream in all the classic favorites—as well as seasonal flavors that change with availability—they also offer milkshakes, sundaes and fruit smoothies.

Mattitaco (mattitaco.com, 631-298-7826, Mexican) is a new taco place from Chef Justin Schwartz. This quick service restaurant brings fresh, authentic flavors from local farms to your taco. Whether it be a quick bite on your morning commute or a casual taco break on your lunch hour, Mattitaco works to give you fast and consistently delicious Mexican cuisine. Look for their vintage airstream food truck, or their new Surfeza Mexican lager.

At North Fork Doughnut Co. (nofodoco.com, 631-298-7941), you’ll find doughnuts ranging from classic glazed to fruity pebble topped.

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant (pacesdockside.com, 631-315-5252, Seafood) is located on the beautiful Mattituck Inlet adjacent to Strong’s Water Club & Marina. Enjoy Happy Hour at the bar on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4–7 p.m., with half-price drinks and specially-priced appetizers.

Orient

Orient by the Sea (orientbythesea.com, 631-323-2424, Seafood) is a restaurant and full-service marina offering an extensive menu of local seafood and fresh vegetables. Located next to Cross Sound Ferry, dine while overlooking Gardiner’s Bay from the deck. Open for lunch and dinner.

Riverhead

Bistro 72 (bistro-72.com, 631-369-3325) is a restaurant and lounge located in Hotel Indigo East End, featuring a distinctive contemporary dining experience. Their cuisine seasonally showcases local ingredients and wines offering natural and organic options. Indoor/outdoor and poolside/fireside dining is available. Live entertainment Wednesday through Sunday, check the calendar on their website for who’s playing.

At Buoy One (buoyone.com, 631-208-9737, Seafood & Steak), Chef David Girard delivers New England delicacies to the East End, including fine steaks and fresh fish from Buoy One’s in-house seafood market. Inside a converted car garage in Riverhead, this charming and casual café offers patio seating and plenty of options for landlubbers. Also in Westhampton (631-998-3808) with takeout spots and a market in East Hampton (631-527-7557).

Riverhead’s Dark Horse Restaurant (631-208-0072, American) serves up a deliciously eclectic menu with local fare and flair, plus delicious gluten-free breads and desserts.

The Preston House (theprestonhouseandhotel.com, 631-775-1550), helmed by Chef Matty Boudreau, boasts a new menu inspired by New American cuisine with a focus on the use of fresh and local ingredients. The refined yet approachable menu is complemented by a wine program that celebrates the winegrowing regions of the world.

The Riverhead Ciderhouse (riverheadcider.com, 631-591-0217) is a unique visitor destination on the East End. They offer a wide variety of naturally harvested apple ciders, local beer and wine, and other apple products. Cider Master Greg Gove produces ciders that use New York-grown apples in three delicious flavors: Benjamin’s Best, Razmatazz and their Reserve Cider, all offering a natural gluten-free option with no added sugars. Riverhead Ciderhouse is an 8,000 square foot facility with two floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, a tasting room, retail space and a café, all in a natural, rustic and brick setting. They’re also serving fresh local produce, as well as gourmet pizzas, sandwiches and seasonal fare.

Smitty’s All American Grill at The All Star (theallstar.com, 631-315-2899, American) is Riverhead’s premier bowling, sports bar and entertainment venue. This industrial chic-inspired facility boasts 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a VIP room with six private lanes and a vortex bar with 12 inverted beer taps.

Suffolk Theater (suffolktheater.com, 631-727-4343) is the East End’s sole dinner theater, with an eclectic and fun lineup of shows in downtown Riverhead. Food is provided by chef Noah Schwartz of Noah’s in Greenport.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar (tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com, 631-237-8120, American) in historic Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s is also home to a variety of delicious and healthy bison dishes.

Rocky Point

Located in Rocky Point, Spiro’s Lounge and Restaurant (spiroslounge.com, 631-744-4100) is rapidly establishing itself as one of the finest restaurant and lounges on the North Shore. The eatery has always kept the concept simple: quality food that tastes amazing, served in ample portions for reasonable prices.

Spiro’s owner and executive chef Spiro Karachopan has been a staple in the community for more than 30 years, enjoying continued success with sister-restaurant Sea Basin (seabasin.com, 631-744-1643), also in Rocky Point.

Shelter Island

18 bay (18bayrestaurant.com, 631-749-0053) though small, is widely known for its farm-to-table, chef-driven meals.Expect a new menu every week to follow the seasons. Chef/owners Elizabeth Ronzetti and Adam Kopels serve a four- course Italian-inspired chefs menu that begins with four different antipasti…

Shelter Island’s The Ram’s Head Inn (theramsheadinn.com, 631-749-0811) offers brunch, lunch and dinner menus, showcasing locally sourced seafood, produce and game. Dishes feature herbs, fruits and vegetables plucked from the Inn’s onsite gardens, located just steps from the kitchen door.

At Red Maple at The Chequit (thechequit.com/redmaple, 631-749-0018) enjoy New American dishes such as huli huli chicken wings or try oysters and clams on the half shell with passion fruit or blood orange mignonette in the “minimalist rustic atmosphere,” all while taking in the breathtaking water views.

SALT Waterfront Bar & Grill (saltshelterisland.com, 631-749-5535) offers seafood and twists on East End island fare.

Sunset Beach (sunsetbeachli.com, 631-749-2001) is inspired by the cuisine of coastal Italy and the French Riviera.

Vine Street Café (vinestreetcafe.com, 631-749-3210, American) on Shelter Island offers an eclectic menu influenced by many cuisines from around the world, with a menu that changes frequently to match the local harvest.

Southold

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria (alurenorthfork.com, 631-876-5300, seafood) is a waterfront seafood-chowder house a 62300 Main Road in Southold, serving impeccably prepared seafood in the heart of Long Island wine country.

Set in a house at 56125 Main Road in Southold, Caci (cacirestaurants.com, 631-765-4383) serves upscale, contemporary Italian cuisine. Now with an outlet on Shelter Island.

Grace & Grit (graceandgritevents.com, 631-876-5221) is a full service catering and event planning company serving up custom menus prepared by Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and eco-friendly catering.

Owners Samy Sabil and Ryan Flatley, formerly of the North Fork Table & Inn, have been successfully operating their catering business—Creative Courses Catering—based on the North Fork for the past five years. The North Fork Shack (thenorthforkshack.com, 631-876-5566) is their newest venture. The North Fork Shack keeps it casual with local wine and beer available, and picnic tables on the lawn.

The North Fork Table & Inn (nofoti.com, 631-765-0177, American) serves a menu featuring locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheese. The premier white tablecloth experience on the North Fork.