Ticks & Art Collide in Patrick Lane’s ‘Tickhampton’ Pop-Up Installation

Montauk skateboarder, filmmaker and artist Patrick Lane is hosting a special pop-up exhibition and installation of his unique, mixed-media artwork at Best Pizza & Dive Bar in Amagansett (2095 Montauk Highway) tonight, Monday, August 19 from 6–9 p.m.

Tickhampton features a one-night-only installation, as well as an array of Lane’s paintings, prints, collages and more—all of them refusing to fall into any one category, much like their creator—that will remain on view for the season. Lane has a lot to say about the state of his hometown, especially during the madness of summer, and has boiled it down to a simple, tongue-in-cheek manifesto:

“The Tickhampton movement is a backlash to the exorbitance in the Hamptons that has crawled its way east into Montauk. Tickhampton celebrates the dichotomy between the sinister nature of ticks and one of the most decadent places in America. Everyone has a tick story.”

“People have been calling me the Tick Man lately, and now that I found out I’ve got Lyme disease, I’m just going to go with it,” Lane says, pointing out that his show will include $15 tick prints, and Tickhampton T-shirts for $25. The first five people to attend the opening will receive one of the artist’s “pick-a-tick” prints (like the images pictured above) for free.

Other work on view includes traditional Montauk nocturne paintings, collages on skateboard decks, handcrafted masks, drawings and a variety of assemblage pieces using familiar objects often overlooked on local beaches, such as discarded lighters, buoys, bones, signage and found wood.

Lane is a avid skateboarder and surfer who collaborates with his “Burnt Wheels Crew” friends on a series of skate videos. They completed their latest video, Dead Last, over the winter.

Join Lane at Best Pizza & Dive Bar tonight to see a local art show unlike anything else in the Hamptons. These are the events few know about, and many will be talking about long after they’re over.

Call Best Pizza & Dive Bar for details: 631-668-8378, bestpizzadivebar.com.