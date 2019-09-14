Alec Baldwin Takes Verbal Punches at His Comedy Central Roast

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin was teased by friends and family at the taping of The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in Los Angeles last Saturday. The show is Baldwin’s second televised roast in recent memory—the first was an episode of One Night Only in June 2017—and will air on Comedy Central this Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m.

Those on hand to jab were Caitlyn Jenner, Nikki Glaser, Chris Redd, Ireland Baldwin, Montauk’s Robert De Niro, Sean Hayes, Ken Jeong, Adam Carolla, Blake Griffen, Caroline Rhea and Jeff Ross. Topics ranged from Baldwin’s temper to his marriages to politics, and many of the best shots have already been getting plenty of play online. Baldwin took it with genuine good humor throughout.

Perhaps the king of roasters and one of the show’s producers, Ross said of Baldwin’s Trump impression: “To me that impression is more tired than the guards who slept through Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide,” adding, “What a lot of people don’t realize is for the last three years, Trump is doing an Alec Baldwin impression. He calls people names, he yells at the press, he married an immigrant half his age—the only difference is, Trump calls his daughter a fox, not a pig.”

Making fun of his famous temper, especially when it comes to paparazzi, De Niro said of Baldwin, “I once saw him take a selfie and punch his own face.”

Baldwin’s daughter Ireland started her roast, noting, “Hi, Dad. I’m Ireland.” She went on to say, “I actually have a lot in common with the people at this roast, because like them, I don’t really know that well either.” Pointing out that most people know her father “as that guy from the Mission: Impossible movies, or that guy from 30 Rock,” she joked, “I know him as that guy from like half my birthday parties.”

After taking it all in good humor, Baldwin got his chance to roast the roasters, finally offering of his appearance on the show, “Sharing the spotlight is my gift to all of you.”

Watch Alec Baldwin get taken down a peg or two, and take it like a pro, on Comedy Central this Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m.