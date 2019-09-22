Take Your Pick: Fall 2019 Apple and Pumpkin Picking on the East End

The East End is entering harvest season, and that means it’s time to take your family on an apple and pumpkin picking hunt! Visit these farms and businesses to pick your own seasonal favorites on the North and South Forks. Always call ahead to make sure they’re open!
Apple Picking
Hank’s Pumpkintown
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Harbes Family Farm
Various locations, North Fork
631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Lewin Farms
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
Milk Pail
723 Mecox Road, Water Mill
631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
Seven Ponds Orchard
65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill
631-726-8015
Wickham’s Fruit Farm
28700 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton
631-727-4554
Woodside Orchards
729 Main Road, Aquebogue
621-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
Pumpkin Picking
Andrews Family Farm
1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River
631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com
Fairview Farm at Mecox
19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com
Fink’s Country Farm
6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River
631-886-2272, finksfarm.com
Gabrielsen’s Country Farm
200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com
Hank’s Pumpkintown
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Harbes Family Farm
Various locations, North Fork
631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Helen’s Greenhouses & Flower Farm
987 Union Avenue, Aquebogue
631-722-8449, helensfarm.com
Krupski Farms
38030 Route 25, Peconic
631-734-7841
Lewin Farms
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
May’s Farm Stand
6361 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com
Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm
2287 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-727-1786
Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm
270 West Lane, Aquebogue
631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com
Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton
631-727-4554