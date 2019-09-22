Take Your Pick: Fall 2019 Apple and Pumpkin Picking on the East End

The East End is entering harvest season, and that means it’s time to take your family on an apple and pumpkin picking hunt! Visit these farms and businesses to pick your own seasonal favorites on the North and South Forks. Always call ahead to make sure they’re open!

Apple Picking

Hank’s Pumpkintown

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Family Farm

Various locations, North Fork

631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton

631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Milk Pail

723 Mecox Road, Water Mill

631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill

631-726-8015

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton

631-727-4554

Woodside Orchards

729 Main Road, Aquebogue

621-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Pumpkin Picking

Andrews Family Farm

1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River

631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Fink’s Country Farm

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River

631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Family Farm

Various locations, North Fork

631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Helen’s Greenhouses & Flower Farm

987 Union Avenue, Aquebogue

631-722-8449, helensfarm.com

Krupski Farms

38030 Route 25, Peconic

631-734-7841

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton

631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

May’s Farm Stand

6361 Route 25A, Wading River

631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm

2287 Sound Avenue, Calverton

631-727-1786

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

270 West Lane, Aquebogue

631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton

631-727-4554