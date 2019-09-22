Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

Take Your Pick: Fall 2019 Apple and Pumpkin Picking on the East End

The Hamptons and North Fork are home to a bounty of fall fun!

Dan's Hamptons Living Team September 22, 2019
Freshly picked apples and pumpkins
Images: Mariusz Blach/Elena Veselova/123RF

The East End is entering harvest season, and that means it’s time to take your family on an apple and pumpkin picking hunt! Visit these farms and businesses to pick your own seasonal favorites on the North and South Forks. Always call ahead to make sure they’re open!

Apple Picking

Hank’s Pumpkintown
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Family Farm
Various locations, North Fork
631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Lewin Farms
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Milk Pail
723 Mecox Road, Water Mill
631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard
65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill
631-726-8015

Wickham’s Fruit Farm
28700 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton
631-727-4554

Woodside Orchards
729 Main Road, Aquebogue
621-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Pumpkin Picking

Andrews Family Farm
1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River
631-929-5963, andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox
19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Fink’s Country Farm
6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River
631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm
200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-727-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Family Farm
Various locations, North Fork
631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Helen’s Greenhouses & Flower Farm
987 Union Avenue, Aquebogue
631-722-8449, helensfarm.com

Krupski Farms
38030 Route 25, Peconic
631-734-7841

Lewin Farms
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

May’s Farm Stand
6361 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm
2287 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-727-1786

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm
270 West Lane, Aquebogue
631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton
631-727-4554

