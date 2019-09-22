Fall 2019 Arts & Entertainment on the East End: Bay Street Theater

See classic literature come to life, thrilling concerts, hilarious comedy and more at Bay Street Theater (1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor) this fall. Visit baystreet.org or call 631-725-9500 for tickets and more information.

Queen of Soul—A Musical Tribute to Aretha

Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m.

Bay Street presents this evening celebrating the life and work of Aretha Franklin as part of the Sag Harbor American Music Festival. The Hoodoo Loungers, Pastor Bryon Preston & The Life Singers and Broadway star Danyel Fulton will perform Franklin’s greatest hits.

The Scofflaws

Saturday, September 28, 9 p.m.

Check out this cool ska band perform as part of the Sag Harbor American Music Festival (which has a weekend of fabulous music throughout the village). The Scofflaws are originally from Long Island and recorded three studio albums throughout the 1990s. Current members include Richard “Sammy” Brooks, Brian Duggan, Greg Bucking and Jared Dubin.

Judy Carmichael: Let’s Swing!

Friday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Jazz artist Judy Carmichael returns to the Bay Street stage for a performance joined by her collaborators Chris Flory on guitar, Dan Block on clarinet and saxophone and George DeLancey on bass.

Wanted DOA

Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m.

Fans of East Ender Bon Jovi do not want to miss this tribute band perform. Wanted DOA is a celebration of everything Bon Jovi, from the authentic experience to the distinctive sound.

Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation & Story with Lisa Lampanelli

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

The former insult comic and Queen of Mean hits the stage with an evening of storytelling and audience Q&A. Lampanelli will discuss everything from her bariatric surgery to her dating life.

Screening: A Raisin in the Sun

Sunday, October 20, 2 p.m.

In anticipation of the Literature Live! Production, relive the classic 1961 film about a poor black family that receives a $10,000 life insurance policy after the father’s death. The film stars Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands, Roy Glenn and Louis Gossett Jr. and was directed by Daniel Petrie.

The Sixties Show

Friday, November 1, 8 p.m.

This crowd-pleasing music show features former members of the bands of Bob Dylan, James Brown, The Kinks and Saturday Night Live performing the hits of the 1960s.

Literature Live! presents A Raisin in the Sun

Thursday, November 14–Sunday, December 1

Bay Street’s annual Literature Live! tackles Lorraine Hansberry’s seminal play. Literature Live! is a BOCES-approved program that celebrates classic American literature through a theatrical lens.

All Star Comedy

Various dates and times

Presented in partnership with Joseph Vecsey. On Friday, September 27, see comedians James Mattern, Greg Stone and Anthony DeVito. Marlon Grodin, Eagle Witt and Sean Donnelly take the stage on Friday, October 18. On Saturday, November 2, laugh along with Amarie Castillo, Caitlin Peluffo and Ian Fidance. Finally, wrap up the season with a Late Night Edition on Saturday, November 30, with Dante Nero and Ayanna Dookie.

