Fall 2019 Arts & Entertainment on the East End: The Stephen Talkhouse

The Stephen Talkhouse’s (161 Main Street, Amagansett) fall schedule is brimming with thrilling concerts—with select Saturdays offering two shows in one night. Visit stephentalkhouse.com or call 631-267-3117 for information on tickets and seating.

Loudon Wainwright III

Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m.

The singer-songwriter, who has released a whopping 26 studio albums to date, shows no signs of slowing down. See Wainwright perform some of his new songs as well as his older hits, known for their humor and insight into the human experience.

Hello Brooklyn

Saturday, September 21, 10 p.m.

The hip-hop pop band returns to the Talkhouse. The band features vocalist Liz R., Ray Ramos, Jeff Hatcher, Anthony Rubbo and Karl Markgraf.

Inda Eaton

Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Inda Eaton hits the stage with her band, as well as special guests Lee Lawler and Rose Kerin.

Justin Townes Earle with Jesse Malin

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

This Americana singer is known for his personally charged lyrics, melodic craftsmanship and beautiful vocals. Rock musician Jesse Malin opens.

The Realm

Friday, September 27, 10 p.m.

This band, formed on the East End, is influenced by reggae, rock and ska.

Sarah Conway & The Playful Souls

Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m.

Sarah Conway plays a mix of genres, from country rock to blues, jazz swing and gospel.

Roses Grove Band

Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m.

The Roses Grove Band is a group of musicians that share a common love of improvisational spirit found within The Grateful Dead.

Faces For Radio

Saturday, October 12, 10 p.m.

Check out this ’90s and early 2000s cover band featuring “four Jersey boys and two city girls.”

Bunktown Falls

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

The self-described “beach rock reggae” band brings a show filled with high-energy jams, funky reggae chops and a large stage presence.

Request Line Band

Saturday, November 2, 10 p.m.

This four-piece band takes your requests! They have a list of 450 songs they can perform.

Second Shift

Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Second Shift plays rock ’n’ roll from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond.

Carrie and the Cats

Saturday, November 9, 10 p.m.

This Long Island–based soul/rock band is led by Lynn Wicks and was formed in 2016.

The Nancy Atlas Project

Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

Nancy Atlas, the ubiquitous Montauk-based singer-songwriter, hits the stage with her band.

Discover more exciting East End events at DansPapers.com/Events.