60 Summers Throwback: Fishing Montauk, from August 26, 1960 Issue

From the August 26, 1960 edition of The Montauk Pioneer:

Within the past 3 or 4 days, the fishing fleet has begun to have a fine run of blues. Some of the charter boats have caught from 15 to 35 of the fish in one trip, ranging in weight from 4-6 lbs. right up to 15 lbs. Chip Duryea, on board the Marie II, pulled in a 12 lb. 14 oz. blue last Sunday. There have been several other large blues, including a 16 lb. 2 oz. fish caught by Leonard J. Germano of Noroton Heights, Conn. aboard Frank Hill’s Squid, also last Sunday.

The tuna are still visibly out there, but as yet, they are not cooperating. Once in a while, there is an exceptionally good catch, such as Carl Darenberg’s haul of 38 on one trip of his Fortentate.

We have been having occasional catches of marlin at this time, and quite a few mako sharks caught by the charter and private boats.

One of these makos, a 70-pounder, was caught by Michael Scott of Baltimore last week. He was aboard Charlie Kaiser’s Jean II.

Both Ted Hegner’s Jo-Bob and Ed Hegner’s Captain Spider have been having excellent runs of cod, and the other open boats have also been having a good season bottom fishing for sea bass, porgies and fluke. Incidentally, many of the fisher­men report that the run of porgies is the biggest in years.

The Coxes Ledge boats have also been doing exceptionally well, and the Viking ships have been bringing in some of the largest cod that we’ve ever had. One of the Viking fish, among the 30 or 40 brought in on the Viking Star II yesterday, weighed 43 lbs. It was caught by Anthony Tagliaferro of Staten Island.

