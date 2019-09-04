Hamptons Event Highlights: September 6–September 8, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, September 6–September 8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

HarborFest 2019

September 7, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. & September 8, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

HarborFest is a weekend-long block party celebrating the music, shops, history and community of Sag Harbor. Taste exquisite cuisine from local restaurants and food trucks; shop the Arts and Crafts Fair and Sidewalk Sale; listen to live music by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, The Scofflaws and The HooDoo Loungers; and join in the annual whaleboat races. There’s plenty of fun to be had by adults and children alike, so don’t miss out on this time-honored Sag Harbor tradition.

Sag Harbor’s Main Street, Long Wharf, Windmill Beach and other locations. sagharborchamber.com

Mountainfilm on Tour

September 6, 7 p.m. & September 7, 6 p.m.

The two-day annual film festival brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentaries to Southampton Arts Center for its fifth year. Tickets to Friday’s screenings—including Life of Pie and Grizzly Country—are $15, and tickets to Saturday’s reception and screenings—Mission Dolomites, Ashes to Ashes and more—are $25.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Follow the River Concert

Friday, September 6, 8 p.m.

An accomplished pianist, Bruce Wolosoff composes complex pieces that integrate modern classical, jazz and blues together into an authentic American voice. Juliet Garrett is working on her debut solo album, a folk rock project with blues and pop influences. The musically gifted father-daughter duo will share the stage for one night only. Tickets are $22–$70.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The WMVIA Car Show

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Marvel at a diverse selection of classic, custom and muscle cars, or show off your own wheels. The Water Mill Village Improvement Association (WMVIA) hosts its annual car show under the iconic Water Mill windmill for car enthusiasts of all ages. Admission is $20 per driver at the gate. The rain date is Sunday, September 8.

Water Mill Village Green, Halsey Lane, Waster Mill. 631-404-2453, ourwatermill.org

Rising Stars Piano Series: Soyeon Kate Lee

Saturday, September 7, 6 p.m.

Soyeon Kate Lee has delighted listeners at the Piano Series and returns by popular demand with a program of Debussy, Chopin and Granados. The Rising Stars Piano Series was founded in 2003 to showcase the talented participants and alumni of Pianofest of the Hamptons. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

10th Annual Boardy Barn Benefit

Saturday, September 7, 6–10 p.m.

Raise money for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, one of Long Island’s leading no-kill shelters, at Boardy Barn’s 10th annual fundraiser. The jam-packed evening includes a live auction, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, door prizes, a buffet dinner and live music by Second Shift. Online tickets are $35, and tickets at the door are $40.

Boardy Barn, 270 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com