Jennifer Lopez Brings Back the Dress That Gave Birth to Google Images

The green, jungle-print Versace dress that placed Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez at the top of Google’s most-searched list in 2000, sparking the company to create Google Images, is back to blow up the internet, yet again. On September 20, it made its triumphant return on a Milan Fashion Week runway.

Donatella Versace and Google teamed up to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the iconic dress with a newly revamped version designed by Versace that features a bold, bright green palette and gold buckle in place of the original’s soft, sheer look and black buckle. Since so much of the first design’s popularity was due to Lopez’s own radiance, she was the natural choice to model it down the runway. The cheering fashion show crowd agreed. The event celebrated the dress’s role in advancing both fashion and technology, showcasing some of Google’s latest products, including Google Assistant and the Google Tilt Brush.

Wildly popular like its predecessor, the updated dress has attracted international attention and major buzz on social media. Lopez’s first Instagram post featuring the redesign has received a whopping 13 million views and nearly four million likes, compared to the one million likes received by each of her two prior posts.

Lopez posted a video to YouTube in April discussing the origin story and the legacy of the Versace dress. She recalls being so busy with her music and filming The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey that the Grammy Awards snuck up on her before she could find the time to select a dress and get it fitted. With the ceremony the next day, her stylist made her choose between a white dress and the Versace, though she was actively trying to steer Lopez away from the latter, because Donatella Versace had already worn the look to a red carpet event. Clearly the triple threat made the right call, because the paparazzi, the Grammy audience and the internet went into a frenzy over that now-legendary dress. Hear the full story in the video below.