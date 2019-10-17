South O’ the Highway

Check out Robert Downey Jr. in the ‘Dolittle’ Trailer

The East Ender stars as the iconic doctor who can talk to animals.

SOTH Team October 17, 2019

Universal Pictures has released a trailer for the upcoming Dolittle, starring East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. 

The trailer, which has the tagline “he’s just not a people person,” features majestic scenes of wild animals conversing with Downey Jr.’s title character, Dr. Dolittle. As he goes on a grand, animal-filled adventure, the video is set to a cover of “What a Wonderful World.” 

Dolittle is the latest reimagining of the classic literary character. According to Universal, Dolittle finds the eccentric Dr. Dolitttle living in solitude after the death of his wife. Soon, though, the young queen of England falls ill and Dolittle reluctantly sets sail to a mythical island to find a cure, regaining his courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers new creatures.

Along the way, Dolittle meets a young apprentice (Harry Collett), as well as various animals—an anxious gorilla (Rami Malek), a dimwitted duck (Octavia Spencer), a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani) and an optimistic polar bear (John Cena), as well as a stubborn parrot (Emma Thompson).

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and the voices of Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland and Craig Robinson. Stephen Gaghan directs, while Downey Jr. produces.

Watch the trailer above. Dolittle releases in theaters on January 17, 2020.

