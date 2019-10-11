Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, October 12–October 14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Celebration of the Long Pond Greenbelt

Saturday, October 12, 10 a.m.­–1 p.m.

Bring the whole family for a morning of nature exploration at the 21st annual celebration. Embark on guided trail walks, play games, make crafts and participate in a wide variety of activities provided by local environmental and community organizations. The event takes place at Vineyard Field, behind the SoFo Museum. Admission is free.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. longpondgreenbelt.org

Ross School Basketball Clinic

Saturday, October 12, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Get the edge needed to be truly competitive! Players of all levels get the opportunity to fine-tune their basketball skills with instruction from a professional coaching staff. Newer players start with basics like dribbling, passing and shooting, while more experienced players improve their game and learn advanced skills such as crossovers and reverse layups. Drop-ins are $35 with pre-registration. To register, email Robin Volinski at rvolinski@ross.org.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5540, ross.org

GeekDazzle: Teen Girlpower Talk

Saturday, October 12, 2 p.m.

Meet local authors Maryann Squires and Danielle Tuozzo, who penned GeekDazzle: Gems for Life, Love & Everything in Between, for a fun, inspiring and informative talk—just for girls. GeekDazzle depicts girls of all nationalities and backgrounds, and encourages them to come together in support of one another, through life experiences and dreams. Admission is free, but registration requested.

Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

SASF Pet Adoption Event

Sunday, October 13, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Laurel Group Outdoor Living is teaming up with Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation to host its first pet adoption event. Visit the fall event under the tent for pumpkin painting, cider, cookies and a selection of furry friends to meet—and possibly take home. Free admission.

Laurel Group Outdoor Living Design Center, 910 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-6610, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Connect Kids to Parks: Sea Turtle Walk

Monday, October 14, 1 p.m.

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society at Hallock State Park Preserve for an educational sea turtle talk and beach monitoring workshop to learn how to monitor the beaches for hypothermic sea turtles and how to remove harmful marine debris from the beach. These educational programs are open to kids of all ages and adults, too! Email education@amseas.org to register.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-317-0030, amseas.org