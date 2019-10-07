The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) returns October 10–14, with an extensive slate of features, short films, documentaries, panels and more. The festival, which covers films from all over the world, also includes projects by and starring East Enders.

The annual Views from Long Island series includes:

The Artist’s Wife, directed by Tom Dolby, was shot on Long Island. Starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern, the film tells the story of Claire, a painter who gave up her career to support her husband, Richard, a famous abstract artist. When Richard is diagnosed with dementia just as he prepares for his latest exhibition, Claire takes up painting again to shield his illness from the art community and their family, but must choose whether or not to stay in the shadows or step into the spotlight.

Human Capital, directed by Marc Meyers, was shot on Long Island. Adapted from Paolo Virzi’s 2013 film and the Stephen Amidon novel, Human Capital follows two families as they become entwined in a spontaneous financial investment. The movie features Montauk’s Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard and Alex Wolff.

Conscience Point, directed by Treva Wurmfeld, is a documentary about the Shinnecock Nation. Featuring Shinnecock activist Becky Hill-Genia as she fights for her community and land, Conscience Point explores the complex relationship between the Shinnecock Nation, its heritage on the East End and the real estate developments that have become increasingly controversial.

There are also several short films in the Views from Long Island series:

Hacked is a spooky tale written, directed by and starring HIFF Jr. Film Camp students Cooper Aiken, Beatrix Beirne, Caleb Garutti and Devan O’Halloran.

WWII is directed by Montauk fifth grader and HIFF Jr. Documentary Filmmaking student Daisy Pitches and explains the importance of women’s role in the success of World War II.

Waterproof is directed by Ross Kauffman and chronicles lifeguards who strive to ensure the safety of East Hampton swimmers.

Other films related to Long Island and the East End:

The Capote Tapes, directed by Ebs Burnough, features never-before-heard interviews with East Ender Truman Capote from George Plimpton’s never-completed biography. The interviews with Capote explore his writing and research processes, using new interviews, tapes and animation. First-time filmmaker Burnough is a former White House adviser to the Obama administration.

Jojo Rabbit, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson as a young German mother during Adolf Hitler’s reign. Her son idolizes Hitler and even has an imaginary friend in the form of the heinous dictator (played by Waititi). This “anti-hate satire” explores what happens when we question the world around us, as the little boy discovers a shocking secret in his home that changes the way he sees things.

Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, also stars Johansson, this time in a drama about a New York theater director (Adam Driver) and his wife (Johansson) as they attempt to go through an amicable divorce. Resentments and tensions boil to the surface, and their lawyers—Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and East Ender Alan Alda—create a dramatic battlefield the two must navigate.

On Broadway, directed by Oren Jacoby, tells the inside story of Broadway and how it came back from the brink. Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin is among the stars featured in this documentary, along with East Hamptonite Hugh Jackman, East End regulars Bernadette Peters, Patti Lupone and many others.

Festival co-chair Alec Baldwin will host a conversation with legendary filmmaker Brian De Palma, who will receive the HIFF27 Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a complete schedule of HIFF events and to purchase tickets, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.