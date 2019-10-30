Ina Garten’s ‘Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro’ Returns for New Season

A new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, starring East Hampton resident Ina Garten, kicked off on Sunday, October 27.

“Ina’s new season starts with casual fall meals and takes us right through holiday celebrations,” Food Network President Courtney White said in the announcement. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her signature tips and recipes to create their own home-cooked dishes.”

“I’ll show everyone how to go to a grocery store, buy perfectly good ingredients, and make delicious, easy dishes that will delight everyone at their table,” Garten said.

The new season’s premiere episode was all about store-bought ingredients that help Ina make really easy savory and sweet dishes. Garten used ready-made pound cake in her Raspberry Baked Alaska with Fresh Raspberry Sauce and she made delicious Turkey Sandwiches with Brussels Sprouts Slaw easy with deli-sliced turkey. Store-bought marinara sauce was used for her Roasted Eggplant Parmesan, and she makes Sweet Red Pepper Hummus party-worthy from simple pantry ingredients.

Garten is also working a memoir, to be published in 2023. She has published 11 books to date and is a three-time James Beard Award recipient. Barefoot Contessa has won her three Daytime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2002. Locally, she is known for her former specialty food store of the same name. Garten also worked in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget before moving on to the position of budget analyst for presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. She has been married to Jeffrey Garten since 1968. Garten sits on the Design Review Board for East Hampton.

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro airs Sundays at noon on the Food Network.