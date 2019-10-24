Scarlett Johansson and Pete Buttigieg Play ‘True Confessions’ with Jimmy Fallon

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson and Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, IN had some fun on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

Fallon led his guests in a game of “True Confessions,” in which each read aloud a fact about themselves and the others had to guess if the fact was true or not. Johansson went first and read, “I got stung by a jellyfish on my face while swimming off the coast of Italy.” The story was, in fact, true. Fallon went next, and his story contained multiple East End references. “I once gave the Heimlich maneuver to Jerry Seinfeld at a wine tasting. The skeptical Johansson and Buttigieg asked some questions, including the name of the winery at which the incident occurred, and Fallon claimed it was at Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Ultimately, Fallon admitted his story was false, jokingly noting East Ender Seinfeld would never let anyone touch him. Buttigieg’s story, “On the campaign trail, I once ate an ice cream sundae made entirely out of pork,” was found to be true.

Johansson was on The Tonight Show to promote several projects, including Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story and the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow. The episode marked Buttigieg’s second appearance on the show and discussed his campaign, platforms and Colin Jost’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live. Coincidentally, Jost and Johansson are engaged.

Watch the “True Confessions” video above.