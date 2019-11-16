Meet New Dan’s Papers Cover Artist, Jacqueline Penney of Cutchogue

Prolific Cutchogue-based painter and our November 15 Dan’s Papers cover artist Jacqueline Penney’s work has appeared in galleries throughout the East End and beyond, yet never before on a Dan’s Papers cover. Penney’s beautiful work is housed in an equally beautiful space on the North Fork, where she works and exhibits her art.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

I am inspired by the local wildlife, such as the osprey. I’ve always had strong affection for these unusual birds. For many years, they were an endangered species and at risk of extinction. They are now here seasonally. I so enjoy them while they are here. My painting featured in Dan’s Papers captures one of them in a majestic landing on its nest.

How would you describe your art style?

I am known for my realistic pastoral scenes, the tranquility of bucolic Long Island landscapes, old barns and domestic still lifes. I paint mostly with acrylics, but I’m adept at several other mediums including, oils, watercolors, pen and ink, and pencil. I also love to explore abstract possibilities.

How has living on Long Island informed your work?

I am inspired by the local wildlife, landscapes and seascapes, old barns and other local scenes. There is inspiration at every turn on the North Fork.

You’ve been doing art your whole life. How did you get started?

I was always fascinated by color and beauty, and eager to create. When I was in kindergarten, I remember putting my crayons on the radiator and watching the colors melt into each other. I was enthralled. I went to the Phoenix School of Design, Black Mountain College in Asheville, North Carolina and the Institute of Design in Chicago. I attended many workshops of well-known artists who I admired. I have been a member of many art organizations all over the country.

Talk about your gallery and studio.

My 1840s barn was renovated into a distinctive home, gallery and studio. It is a wonderful place to live and work in an atmosphere of so much beauty. I can’t imagine being anywhere else. I love living there surrounded by all my work and the memories of teaching and creating. I especially enjoy the interesting people that come to the gallery that appreciate my work. Everyone who enters loves spending time enjoying its contents and energy.

What is your proudest achievement or moment as an artist?

There are so many things I am proud of. I have won many awards over the years. I have written three how-to books, sharing my extensive knowledge and techniques. Me Painting Me, A Memoir, and my latest book, My Dirty Sketchbooks. I am also very proud to have inspired so many others while teaching over 30 years. I feel blessed that I was able to earn a living as an artist, doing something that I love and fulfilled me.

The Jacqueline Penney Art Gallery & Studio is located at 270 North Street, Cutchogue. For more information, visit jacquelinepenney.net.