’Tis the season for toasty nights by the fire, celebrations with friends and family and endless toasts with glasses held aloft. It’s time to serve up a crafty cocktail inspired by the chill in the air, the warmth of the season and local ingredients that speak to the bounty of the East End that is a gift year-round.

The heart and soul of this libation is Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky, a perennial favorite by Baiting Hollow’s award-winning Long Island Spirits. This high-rye bourbon is aged in New American Oak and finished in French Oak ex-brandy casks that once held brandies distilled from local pinot noir, chardonnay and merlot grapes that Long Island Spirits produced for Long Island wineries. Non-chill filtered, Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky elevates this concoction with its hints of butterscotch, vanilla and caramel and light touches of allspice—all of which make it perfect for sipping on its own, but a great cocktail benefits immensely from top-shelf ingredients, so always go with the good stuff.

The East Ender

3 oz Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky

2 oz Milk Pail Apple Cider

2 tsp Briermere Farms Maple Syrup

1 tsp Hamptons Honey Company Honey

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange Peel

Cinnamon Stick

Star Anise

Give the orange peel a light squeeze to emit just a spray into a double Old Fashioned cocktail glass, then set peel aside. Add honey, maple syrup, bitters and apple cider to the glass, stir to combine. Add bourbon and stir gently again.

Note: We assume James Bond had the best of intentions, but not all cocktails should be shaken. In fact, our favorite local mixologists have told us that a bourbon-based cocktail in almost all cases should be stirred.

Garnish with orange peel, and, if desired, cinnamon stick and star anise. Enjoy neat or on the rocks.

Cheers!

