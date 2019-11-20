Hamptons Event Highlights: November 22–23, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, November 22– 23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Exit Strategy 2: An Evening with Sandra K.

Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Join Sandra K. for an inspiring show, directed by Allen O’Reilly, as she reflects on her childhood growing up in Queens, her passions and her new life on the Hamptons stage. Woven into her personal stories, Sandra will perform monologues from The Sisters Rosensweig, A Mother’s Love, The Vagina Monologues and The House of Blue Leaves. Tickets are $20.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

The Artist’s View: Artists Choose Artists

Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.

Join Tria Giovan and Thomas Hoepker—as well as juror Ralph Gibson—for a conversation about their work featured in Artists Choose Artists, the Parrish’s triennial exhibition highlighting the East End’s multi-generational artist community. After the talk, they’ll head to the galleries to answer questions about their works on view. Tickets are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SoFo Nature & Bird Watching Cruise

Saturday, November 23, 9:45 a.m.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) Executive Director Frank Quevedo leads guests into the remote areas of Shinnecock Bay onboard via a 45-foot research vessel to marvel at the migratory birds, waterfowl and seals that inhabit the region. Bring binoculars and a light snack. Reservations are $35. The program is for adults, but children age 10 and older may attend.

Shinnecock Bay, call for Southampton meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

The Met: Live in HD Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Saturday, November 23, 1 p.m.

In this Met premiere, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo headlines American composer Philip Glass’s transcendent contemporary creation, with Karen Kamensek conducting. Phelim McDermott’s stunning production employs a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers to conjure a mystical reimagining of ancient Egypt. Tickets are $23.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

Saturday Night Stomp

Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m.

Get ready to disco, rock and sing along to all your favorite dance hits—and some deep cuts—from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s as DJ Mister Lama hosts the ultimate dance party. Be sure not to leave your dancing shoes at home, because the Southampton Arts Center rave rages through 10 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be available. Tickets are $15.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org