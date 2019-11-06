Less Water = More Green: Irrigation Upgrades Improve Lawns and Wallets

Clients often ask about saving water and wonder if they will still be able to have a lush and green property.

It’s a balancing act to figure out how much water, and how long and often to water. And for conservation purposes, how can one reduce the amount of water be and still provide the desired results?

There are several solutions available to irrigation contractors for increasing the efficiency of our irrigation systems.

Healthy soil needs less water

Your landscaper can contribute to saving water by mowing high. That way when it rains or the sprinkler runs, runoff is reduced and more water is absorbed.

Healthy lawns require less irrigation

It’s a good idea to have an irrigation audit, inspections, and a maintenance plan so the health of your landscape is protected and your sprinkler system is operating at peak performance. Some signs of a poorly performing sprinkler system are clogged, broken or misting heads, wet walkways, driveways and patios, and water in the street. If not fixed, these are all things that waste a lot of water.

To achieve a healthy, beautiful landscape while reducing water use, install newer components such as smart controllers and soil and moisture sensors. Look for WaterSense labeled products, which are certified to use at least 20% less water, save energy and perform as well as or better than regular models. WaterSense Weather Based Irrigation Controllers are smart sprinkler controllers, which schedule watering based on real-time weather conditions. You or your irrigation contractor can control these remotely via smartphone app.

Another way to save is to update your sprinkler heads to pressure-regulated spray heads. These sprinkler heads prevent over spraying and misting which blow the water out of the irrigation zone. In 2020, California will become the first state to make these sprinkler heads a requirement.

So, go green by installing newer technology to conserve water and increase your sprinkler system’s efficiency. Your property will have more green and so will your wallet!

