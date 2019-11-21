North Fork Event Highlights: November 22–24, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 22–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Holiday Light Show Opening Weekend

November 22–24, 5–9 p.m.

The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County returns to Riverhead Town this weekend with dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family. The show is open on select dates through December 29 and is approximately 20–25 minutes long. Tickets are $23 per car, and all online purchases can be used any day the light show is open. Photos with Santa are $22.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

Who Loves You

Friday, November 22, 8 p.m.

With 40 hits in the Top 40, Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons is easily one of music’s all-time greatest singers. Come hear a collection of his greatest hits performed by four young Broadway veterans, with the voices, moves and looks to perfectly re-create “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and more. Tickets are $45–$55, and there is a $10 dining minimum.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Harvest Gospel Concert Series

Friday, November 22, 8 p.m.

Celebrate thankfulness with the 33rd annual Harvest Gospel Concert Series, featuring more than 75 volunteer singers that perform an eclectic mix of gospel music at two East End venues—Mattituck Presbyterian Church on Friday and Flanders’ Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck. eastendarts.org

Michelle Brangwen Dance Ensemble with Tim Hagens Quartet

Friday, November 22, 8 p.m.

The Michelle Brangwen Dance Ensemble is a contemporary dance company that features new choreography, live original music and talented musicians integrated into the action, breaking down the boundaries of traditional ensemble interaction. Tim Hagens is a highly individualistic jazz trumpeter known for his advanced chromatic lines and progressive big band work. Tickets are $40, with discounts available for seniors, students and kids.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Emily Donato & Walter Klauss in Concert

Saturday, November 23, 4 p.m.

Soprano vocalist Emily Cedriana Donato graces the Jamesport Meeting House stage to inaugurate the second season of the historic venue’s 1731 Concert Series. Piano accompaniment will be provided by Walter Klauss, artistic director emeritus of the critically acclaimed Musica Viva NY chamber choir. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org