Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Gift Guides Must Be See to Be Believed

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow does not hold back when it comes to promoting daring and unconventional products for her health and wellness brand, Goop. Whether it’s “Psychic Vampire Repellant,” 18K gold dumbbells or a camel milk home delivery service, you can count on Goop to find and produce the most ridiculously fun, and often unnecessary, products on the market.

To that end, this year’s holiday gift guides did not disappoint.

With 10 guides to choose from, there’s something for every type of person, including but not limited to “The Cook,” “The Traveler,” “The Lover” and “The Host.” Suggestions for “The Cook” consist of goodies such as Paltrow’s $35 cookbook, a $400 Pugliese olive tree adoption, and a culinary journey through Spain for $1,200 per day, per person. Gifts for “The Traveler” include various face masks, eye creams, spa retreats and a $250 locational astrology reading.

There are also options for the men and children in your life. For dad, Goop suggests a $72 rotary cigar cutter, $7,640 Kenyan safari, or $24,000 Altus Health membership. Children and teens can indulge this holiday season with a $100 gaming keyboard, $1,575 Channel purse, or a 12-week program at the Little Medical School for $240.

Arguably the most interesting and, most will agree, insane gift guide, however, is “The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide,” which could not be more aptly named. Moon rocks and dehydrated caviar bars somehow sit low on the scale of outlandish products and concepts, where they’re topped by things like a $25,000 custom plant-music installation and a $75,000 arrangement for which two photographers accompany you on a family vacation, take professional shots, and design a custom documentary tome from the trip.

If those gifts just don’t sound impressive enough, Goop still has you covered. Wow your secret Santa with Momentum Adventure’s “The Journey to Nature’s Edge Expedition,” featuring 12 months of trips focused on endangered species and clocks in at $1,300,000. If you’re on a budget, you might prefer the $250,000 reservation for seat on a trip to space, courtesy of Virgin Galactic.

Though these gifts are extravagant, many of the guides also include at least one option for a charity donation, such as the Pajama Program, which collects PJs for underprivileged children, and Farmer’s Footprint, promoting regenerative agriculture. All of these are great Gwyneth-approved options if you’re looking to do a bit of good this holiday season.

Whether you’re seeking a unique and eye-catching gift for someone special or you’re just curious about what Gwyneth might be getting for BFF Cameron Diaz this year, the 2019 Goop Holiday Gift Guides have it all.

