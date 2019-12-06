Since America’s first supermarket opened in 1930, shopping for groceries has never been the same. Who doesn’t enjoy finding all our food needs covered in one place? But not all supermarkets are equal, so it falls upon shrewd shoppers to peruse the aisles of only the finest among them.
Combining excellent selection, cleanliness, friendly employees, intuitive arrangements and more, these top North Fork supermarkets earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best. Why shop anywhere else?
See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
North Fork Supermarket Winners
Platinum
ShopRite of Riverhead
1510 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-369-6010, shop.shoprite.com/store/77c3123791
Gold
Stop & Shop Riverhead
1615 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-727-6751, stores.stopandshop.com/ny/riverhead/1615-old-country-road
Silver
Shelter Island IGA
75 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-0382, shelterislandiga.business.site
Bronze
Southold IGA
54560 NY-25, Southold
631-765-3040, southoldiga.com