Since America’s first supermarket opened in 1930, shopping for groceries has never been the same. Who doesn’t enjoy finding all our food needs covered in one place? But not all supermarkets are equal, so it falls upon shrewd shoppers to peruse the aisles of only the finest among them.

Combining excellent selection, cleanliness, friendly employees, intuitive arrangements and more, these top North Fork supermarkets earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best. Why shop anywhere else?

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

North Fork Supermarket Winners

Platinum

ShopRite of Riverhead

1510 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-369-6010, shop.shoprite.com/store/77c3123791

Gold

Stop & Shop Riverhead

1615 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-727-6751, stores.stopandshop.com/ny/riverhead/1615-old-country-road

Silver

Shelter Island IGA

75 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-0382, shelterislandiga.business.site

Bronze

Southold IGA

54560 NY-25, Southold

631-765-3040, southoldiga.com