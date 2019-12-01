Bethenny Frankel Still Has Controversial Nutcracker from ‘RHONY’

Who wants to relive a little Christmas drama from the Real Housewives of New York City cast?

Recently exited cast member Bethenny Frankel—who infamously received a life-size nutcracker from co-star Dorinda Medley for her home and then argued with her about it on a reunion episode—posted photos of her Hamptons home, newly decorated for Christmas, on her Instagram story, complete with the nutcracker.

“We only here once before Christmas after this, so we getting ready early,” Frankel shared. The nutcracker, strangely enough, was a source of tension among the RHONY cast. Medley brought it to Frankel’s NYC home for Christmas, and though Frankel was grateful and overjoyed, Medley then revealed to producer and Hamptonite Andy Cohen she didn’t feel Frankel thanked her properly.

The rest of the cast sided with Medley, who explained that Frankel acted happy for the gift, but didn’t thank her directly. Frankel, meanwhile, staunchly stood by the notion that she did thank her co-star, and that this was a mountain being made into a molehill. We tend to agree…

Watch this classic RHONY argument above.