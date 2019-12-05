Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment
Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!
View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – William Ris Gallery
Gold – North Fork Craft Gallery
Silver – Nova Constellatio Gallery
Bronze – Alex Ferrone Gallery
BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN
*Hall of Famer nancy atlas
Platinum – Ray Red
Gold – Monica Murphy
Silver – Jeff Allegue
Bronze – Sarah Conway
BEST LOCAL BAND
*Hall of Famer new life crisis
*Hall of Famer gene casey & the lone sharks
Platinum – In the Groove
Gold – SOULED Out
Silver – Hopefully Forgiven
Bronze – HooDoo Loungers
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas
Gold – Greenport Theatre
Silver – Island 16 Cinema de Lux
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society Museum
Gold – Hallockville Museum Farm
Silver – East End Seaport Museum
Bronze – Custer Institute & Observatory
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM
Gold – WLNG
Silver – WPPB
Bronze – WELJ
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum – Suffolk Theater
Gold – Staller Center for the Arts
Silver – The North Fork Community Theatre
Bronze – Vail-Leavitt Music Hall
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – The North Fork Community Theatre
Gold – Neo-Political Cowgirls
Silver – Theatre Three