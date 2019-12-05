Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!

View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum – William Ris Gallery

Gold – North Fork Craft Gallery

Silver – Nova Constellatio Gallery

Bronze – Alex Ferrone Gallery

BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN

*Hall of Famer nancy atlas

Platinum – Ray Red

Gold – Monica Murphy

Silver – Jeff Allegue

Bronze – Sarah Conway

BEST LOCAL BAND

*Hall of Famer new life crisis

*Hall of Famer gene casey & the lone sharks

Platinum – In the Groove

Gold – SOULED Out

Silver – Hopefully Forgiven

Bronze – HooDoo Loungers

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas

Gold – Greenport Theatre

Silver – Island 16 Cinema de Lux

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society Museum

Gold – Hallockville Museum Farm

Silver – East End Seaport Museum

Bronze – Custer Institute & Observatory

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM

Gold – WLNG

Silver – WPPB

Bronze – WELJ

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum – Suffolk Theater

Gold – Staller Center for the Arts

Silver – The North Fork Community Theatre

Bronze – Vail-Leavitt Music Hall

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum – The North Fork Community Theatre

Gold – Neo-Political Cowgirls

Silver – Theatre Three