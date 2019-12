Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Food & Drink categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Gold – Hampton Bays Bagels

Silver – Hampton Bagel

Bronze – Bagel Buoy Market

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Beach Bakery & Grand Café

Silver – Krieg’s Bakery

Bronze – Carissa’s The Bakery

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Gold – New Moon Café

Silver – Town Line BBQ

Bronze – Silver Lining Diner

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – Classic Beverage

Gold – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.

Silver – Circle M Beverage

Bronze Sam’s Beverage Place

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Gold – Montauk Brewing Co.

Silver – Southampton Publick House

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – The Clubhouse

Bronze – The Springs Tavern

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Peconic Prime Meats

Silver – Village Prime Meat Shoppe

Bronze – Justin’s Chop Shop

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – The Candied Anchor

Gold – Topiaire Candy Shop

Silver – The Fudge Company

Bronze – Main Street Sweets

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Cheese Shoppe

Bronze – Cavaniola’s Gourmet Cheese Shop

BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE

Platinum – Seasons of Southampton

Gold – Stuart’s Seafood Market

Silver – East End Clambakes

Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – The Bell & Anchor

Gold – Springs Tavern

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Canal Cafe

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Gold – Topping Rose House

Silver – Bridgehampton Inn

Bronze – Cowfish

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Gold – Hampton Coffee Company

Silver – SagTown Coffee

Bronze – The Golden Pear Café

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – Levain Bakery

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – Montauk Bake Shoppe

Bronze – Harbor Market & Kitchen

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – Jerri’s Cakery & Confections Inc.

Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

BEST DELI

Platinum – Katrinkas Deli

Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli

Silver – Pete’s Town & Country Deli

Bronze – Porco’s Country Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Silver – Topping Rose House

Bronze – Pierre’s

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Olish Farms: Country Market and Bakery

Gold – North Sea Farms

Silver – Fairview Farm at Mecox

Bronze – Balsam Farms

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Gold – Southampton Farmer’s Market

Silver – Sag Harbor Farmer’s Market

Bronze – Montauk Farmers Market

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – Boom Burger

Silver – Hamptons Farms

Bronze – Rowdy Hall

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Herb’s Montauk Market

Silver – One Stop Market

Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – BuddhaBerry

Gold – Pink Frog Cafe

Silver – Yummylicious!

Bronze – Scoop Du Jour

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Provisions

Bronze – L&W Market

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Hamptons Gyro

Gold – John Papas Cafe

Silver – Elaia Estiatorio

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Provisions

Gold – Simply Sublime

Silver – Second Nature Health Food

Bronze – Juice Press

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Shock Ice Cream

Gold – Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream at Gurney’s Star Island

Silver – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop

Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Gold – Out of the Blue

Silver – Bostwick’s Chowder House

Bronze – Gosman’s Topside

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Lobster Roll/aka LUNCH

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Bronze – Ed’s Lobster Bar

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky

Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka

Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine

Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – K Pasa

Silver – Coche Comedor

Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli

Silver – Scotto’s Pork Store

Bronze – Sag Pizza

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – Cowfish

Gold – The Bell & Anchor

Silver – Coche Comedor

Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

BEST SALAD BAR

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Schmidt’s Market

Silver – Red Horse Market

Bronze – Cheese Shoppe

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Clamman Seafood Market

Silver – Stuart’s Seafood Market

Bronze – Cor-J Seafood Corporation

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Bobby Van’s

Gold – 1 North Steakhouse

Silver – Shippy’s

Bronze – The Palm East Hampton

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Sen

Gold – Citarella

Silver – Zokkon

Bronze – Suki Zuki

BEST TACO

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – K Pasa

Silver – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Bronze – La Fondita

BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE

*2019 Hall of Famer – Towne Cellars

Platinum – Cork N Jug Wines and Liquors

Gold – Churchill Wines & Spirits

Silver – Bottle Hampton

Bronze – Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

BEST WINGS

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Gold – Ryder’s Wings & Things

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Boom Burger