Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Wellness & Beauty

BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture

Gold – Kathleen Yoneyama MS, L.Ac

Silver – Lauren Matzen Acupuncutre

Bronze – Gilles Obermayer MS, L.Ac, LMT

BEST ADDICTION THERAPY

Platinum – East End Hypnosis & Reiki

Gold – Golden Eagle Reiki

Silver – The Hamptons Method

BEST BARBER SHOP

Platinum – Mario’s Barber Shop

Gold – Giorgio’s Barber Shop

Silver – Hampton Haircutters

Bronze – Leo’s Barber Shop

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Essential Chiropractic

Gold – SHIMA, Dr. Glenn Goodman, DC, FASA

Silver – Hampton Bays Chiropractic

Bronze – Cohen Family Chiropractic

BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS

*Hall of Famer – Dr. Alexander Covey

Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

Gold – Dr. Kenneth Mark

Silver – AgeFocus

Bronze – Hampton Laser

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Ocean Spa Long Island

Silver – Montauk Salt Cave

Bronze – E Day Spa & Salon

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Beach Dental

Gold – Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics, Dr. Mauro DiBenedetto

Silver – Hampton Pediatric Dental Associates

Bronze – Dr. John French of Sag Harbor Dental

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

*Hall of Famer – Dr. Kenneth Mark

Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology

Gold – Dr. Dana Stern

Silver – Dr. Elliot T. Weiss

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel

Gold – Dr. Anreder of Peconic Family Medicine

Silver – Dr. Camile Gooden

Bronze – Dr. Elizabeth White-Fricker

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Joanne Camara Gustafson of Salon East

Gold – Katherine and Company

Silver – Rebecca Neese of 27 Hampton Salon

Bronze – Kelly of Salon East

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Hampton Haircutters

Gold – John D’Orazio Salon

Silver – Fay Teller Salon

Bronze – Windswept by the Sea Salon

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon

Gold – Christina of Gayle’s Beauty Salon

Silver – Vincent Da Silva of Gil Ferrer Salon

Bronze – Xavier Merat of Salon Xavier

BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM

Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion

Gold – Core Dynamics

Silver – Hamptons Gym Corp – Southampton

Bronze – Personal BEST

BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST

Platinum – Monika Zuniga of Salon Xavier open

Gold – Angelina Daraio

Silver – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza

Bronze – Exquisite Nails Hampton Bays

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Valerie Pease of House of Wellness

Gold – Carla Gargano – Hamptons Massage Therapist

Silver – Stacy Krey – Ocean Spa Long Island

Bronze – Lydia’s Massage Therapy

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Manikur

Gold – Hamptons Exquisite Nails

Silver – Pure Nail & Foot Spa

Bronze – Westhampton Nail Spa

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Platinum – Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics

Gold – Dr. James Trentalange

Silver – Hampton Dentistry

Bronze – Hampton Pediatric Dental Associates

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Platinum – Hampton Pediatrics

Gold – Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care

Silver – Southampton Pediatrics

Bronze – East End Pediatrics

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – MMFitness—Monica Murphy

Gold – Southampton Youth Services Inc.

Silver – Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness

Bronze – Sean Hyde

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy

Gold – Southrifty Drug

Silver – Hampton Liggett Drugs

Bronze – Sag Harbor Pharmacy

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates

Gold – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

Silver – Jeanette Davis Esposito at Symmetry Studio

Bronze – Kara Billingham of House of Wellness

BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING

Platinum – The Villa at Westhampton

Gold – At Home Services

Silver – Artful Home Care

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Roland Walker at JABS

Gold – Hamptons Gym Corp, Sag Harbor

Silver – Sag Harbor SoulCycle

Bronze – Hamptons Gym Corp, Southampton

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

Gold – Elyse Curro

Silver – Kara Billingham of House of Wellness

Bronze – Rodney Yee of Yoga Shanti

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – House of Wellness

Gold – Yoga Shanti

Silver – Good Ground Yoga

Bronze – Ananda Wellness & Yoga Center

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez

Gold – Amanda Lovett

Silver – Southampton Youth Services Inc.