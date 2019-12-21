Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Christine D’Addario Shares Her Holiday Vision

Long Island–based Christine D’Addario began to pursue her passion for art after having children. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Art League of Long Island and has been featured in several galleries, clubs and organizations throughout the world.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

I’ve always enjoyed the holiday season. I love all the parties, decorations and twinkling lights. It has become an even more special time of year since our three daughters were born. This oil painting was based on the moment I saw our girls looking out the window at the snow falling. It was the night before Christmas and they appear to be “Waiting for Santa.”

How would you describe your art style?

My artwork combines traditional and contemporary methods, creating a style of “Transitional Realism.” I am an optimist and choose to celebrate the beauty and wonder around us. My works are meant to bring happiness and a sense of calm to viewers. The majority of my works focus on seascapes because I believe that time spent by the shore stimulates the senses, fuels the human spirit and can reset the mind.

Talk about your artistic process.

The observation and expression of a fleeting moment propel my works. I am most interested in capturing the joy and magic that our world has to reveal. As a family, many experiences are repeated throughout the year. This repetition builds a deep connection with my subjects, which in turn helps bring authentic feeling to my work. My goal is to express the essence of those experiences to transport my viewers to feel as if they too were there.

How has living on Long Island influenced your work as an artist?

I love living on Long Island because there are endless magnificent coastlines to explore. I’ve learned that the seasonal changes are a gift. I gather much inspiration from the summertime in Southampton, including plein air painting studies, sketches and photographs. During the winter months when the outdoors are unappealing, I spend my time cozy in the studio, creating large-scale seascape works which keep my spirits up till June!

What is your proudest achievement?

My proudest achievements are our children and marriage of 15 years to my loving husband, Michael. Family is everything…as my Great Aunt Marion always says, “We may not have it all together but together we have it all.” This is so true. My proudest artistic achievements are also very important to me. I would like to share with your readers some exciting news! My work is currently showing in “The Seasons” exhibition at the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, co-curated by Franklin Hill Perrell and Debbie Wells. Please visit this wonderful exhibition from now till March 1.

What do the holidays mean to you?

I am very happy and honored to be chosen as the artist for Dan’s Papers’ holiday cover. The holidays are a very special time of year for me. We love Christmas so much that we named our daughter Noelle! It symbolizes all that is good—love, family traditions, celebrating with friends, sparkly shoes, red bows, crackling fires, snow, cookies and presents! Happy holidays to all!

For more, visit christinedaddario.com.