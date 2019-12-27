East End Kids Event Highlights: New Year’s Eve Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place through New Year’s Day 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Strike & Light Chanukah Bowl

Sunday, December 29, 3 p.m.



The Chabad of the Hamptons hosts its second annual Chanukah Bowl at The Clubhouse, which once again promises fun for the whole family. Enjoy hot latkes, donuts, dreidels, gelt and the lighting of the bowling pin menorah as you bowl with friends and family. Reservations are $15.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Meet SoFo’s Diamondback Terrapins

Saturday, December 28, 10:30 a.m.

Learn about this local turtle’s special adaptations, natural habitats at the Peconic Estuary, many predators and what to do to help reduce the many threats they face from humans. South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) Environmental Educator Paul King III will show off some of SoFo’s resident terrapins and explain how the museum houses, feeds and takes care of this unique and elusive species.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Movies at the Library: Home Alone

Saturday, December 28, 2 p.m.

Join the community for a screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone (PG), on the big screen at John Jermain Memorial Library. Popcorn will be provided, but guests should bring their own beverages. This event is free, and no registration is required. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

New Year’s Resolution Poem Workshop

Monday, December 30, 2 p.m.

In this workshop, each writer will work toward choosing a resolution for the new year and creating an illustrated “2020” poem. This class is intended for kids ages 8 and up and adults. This event is free, but registration is required.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Party

Tuesday, December 31, 6:30–11 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, live DJ, crafts for the kids, a meet-and-greet with a resident penguin and a mock-midnight bubbly and sparkling cider toast at 10:30 p.m. Reservations are $99; $60 for children.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com