Twelve Wines to Midnight: Toast the Holidays with East End Bubbly

Some say that drinking Champagne to celebrate the New Year started more than 1,500 years ago, during the era of King Clovis. But midnight bubbly became a popular tradition in the 1800s, when sparkling wine production increased from about 300,000 bottles a year to 20 million. Continue that tradition with these East End wines, with tasting notes from each winery.

Anthony Nappa Wines

Sparkling White “A blend of 51% Pinot Noir and 49% Viognier this wine is made sparkling by a secondary fermentation in the bottle and aged ‘Sur Lie’ in a bottle conditioned style. Produced in the traditional Italian Col Fondo method, lightly sparkling and intensely aromatic with floral notes and cotton-candy flavors, this wine finishes with a crisp dry acidity.”

Bedell Cellars

Sparkling Rosé 2018 “A unique handcrafted blend of grapes grown sustainably on our estate. Delicate, fresh, and lively, it’s a fun wine with a serious edge. The 2018 vintage provided exceptional growing conditions.”

Croteaux Vineyards

2018 Cuvée Sparkling Merlot “A blend of our 3 Merlot Rosés, this is a dry, crisp, thirst-quenching sparkler with flavors of honeydew melon and peaches. Tiny effervescent bubbles open up delicious fruitiness. Perfect for summer and every celebration.”

Duck Walk Vineyards

Blue Duck Brut Sparkling “This crisp, effervescent sparkling wine is perfect for all occasions. A pop of sweetness when it hits the pallet followed by citrus, apple and pear notes with a rich, creamy finish.”

Lieb Cellars

Estate Sparkling Rosé “Made with 80% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay, this tasty sparkler boasts delicate bubbles, zesty acidity and notes of spicy raspberry and peach. Dry and refreshing.”

Mattebella Vineyards

2017 Sparkling Wine “Made from 100% Chardonnay this light, crisp, clean wine has the perfect balance of fruit, bubbles and tempered sweetness. Our answer to Prosecco.”

Osprey’s Dominion

Cuvée Osprey Sparkling “Our Cuvée Sparkling is 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Chardonnay and is made using the traditional Methode Champenoise technique.”

Pindar Vineyards

Raspberry Bubbly “A sparkling wine made in the methode champeniose from Pinot Meunier grapes with a raspberry dosage. This wine has a beautiful raspberry color with delicate bubbles and an extraordinary raspberry taste. Great on its own or in a champagne punch.”

Pugliese Vineyards

Dolce Patricia “Slightly sweet, a lovely pink a unique sparkler made from Merlot. Has hints of floral and cherry aromas.”

RG|NY

Sparkling White “Color: Light, clear straw. Aroma: Citrus mixed with juicy apples. Ending with a touch of peach and freshly baked bread. Taste: Fine bubbles, great balance between fruit and acidity.”

Sparkling Pointe

2017 Cuvée Carnaval Rouge “A deep garnet color and pink mousse is achieved in this sparkling red wine from a 5 day maceration on the skins of the Merlot grapes. Aromas of red raspberry and bubblegum are complemented by a sweet, smooth palate of cherry, cassis, and plum. Cuvée Carnaval Rouge is wildly versatile, pairing with anything from a plate of cheese and charcuterie to decadent chocolate desserts. Soft bubbles and a touch of tannin provide an appealing sense of structure to the finish.”

Suhru Wines

Brut “Made using the traditional méthode champenoise style, this lively sparkling wine comprised of 85% Chardonnay and 15% Pinot Noir has hints of Fuji pear and brioche mingle on the nose, giving way to notes of honey crisp apples and graham crackers.”

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Noblesse Oblige “A powerful statement of pure beauty with great depth. Our rosé is made in an Extra Brut style, with a seamless, harmonious elegance that goes on and on.”