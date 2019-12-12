Holidays Onstage: See an East End Show Before the New Year

The holidays are a great time of year to revel in the arts, and the Hamptons and North Fork never disappoints during this festive season. With Christmas-themed shows, fun concerts and fabulous special performances, there’s something for everyone on the East End.

Plan your evenings with this list of onstage performances between this Friday, December 13 and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31.

Suffolk Theater

118 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Sinatra Birthday Bash (December 13): Spend Friday the 13th with the Millennium Big Band 19-piece orchestra as they celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show (December 15): Clarence, George Bailey, Mary and the rest of the beloved characters from this seminal holiday classic come to life in this live radio play-style production.

Cee Lo Green Holiday Hits Tour (December 22): The five-time Grammy winner performs.

Night Fever Bee Gees Tribute (December 28): Disco stays alive with this tribute to “More Than a Woman,” “You Should Be Dancin’” and more Bee Gees hits.

New Year’s Eve Laugh, Dine and Dance (December 31): Ring in 2020 with comedy, food from Chef Noah Schwartz and music from DJ Phil. Stay late for the after party.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Destination Motown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers (December 28): The Sensational Soul cruisers are an 11-man vocal harmony group with fabulous horns.

Stephen Talkhouse

161 Main Street, Amagansett

631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Sarah Conway Revel in Your Spirits Xmas Show (December 14): Conway sings a collection of Christmas-themed rock, blues, country and gospel songs.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Hello Brooklyn (December 14): Don your best ugly sweater with this hip-hop/pop band as they rock out for the holidays.

The Gateway

215 South Country Road, Bellport

631-286-1133, thegateway.org

An Evening with Isabella Rossellini and Friends (December 14): The legendary actress will perform selections from her series Green Porno. Poet Christopher Knowles will read from his works. Hugo Guiness will screen a film, Lia Chaves will perform a light display, Nadia Quinn will sing original works and the evening will feature a number of Gateway performers such as Brandi Burkhardt, Ryan K. Bailer, Moeisha McGill and others.

Elf: The Musical (December 20–29): This musical adaptation of the beloved holiday film will delight audiences with its endearing lead character, Buddy, a human who is transported to the North Pole as a baby and grows up to be an elf despite his large size and poor toy making skills.

Stomp (December 31): This percussion-based music and dance show hits the Patchogue Theatre stage, presented by The Gateway.

For more holiday arts and entertainment on the East End, visit DansPapers.com.