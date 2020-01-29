Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Score Big with Our Best of the Best East End Super Bowl Snacks

Your guide to the best wings, pizza, delis, takeout restaurants and beer/beverage distributors on the East End.

Dan's Food & Wine Team January 29, 2020
It all comes down to this—Super Bowl LIV pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2. This historic game marks the first time the two teams will face each other in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers enter the final game with a commendable 13–3 record this season, and history may be on their side, as they hold the intimidating distinction for the highest Super Bowl win-loss ratio of any team with more than two appearances, winning five out of six between 1981 and 2012, only losing to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs enter the Super Bowl spotlight after a 50-year absence, ending their 2019 season with a 12–4 record. Their first Big Game appearance was the inaugural Super Bowl I way back in 1966, when they lost to the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs took their first and only title at the end of the 1969 season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

With so much history packed into the NFL’s 100th season, culminating in Super Bowl LIV—plus a spectacular halftime show promised by Shakira and Water Mill star Jennifer Lopez—it’s critical that your game-viewing experience is perfect, and there’s no better way to do that than with our 2019 Platinum Best of the Best game day snacks. While this technically isn’t a category in its own right, voters have selected their favorite East End wings, pizza, delis, takeout restaurants and beer/beverage distributors. Game on!

HAMPTONS

Best Wings
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Best Pizza
Citarella
Locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton
citarella.com

Best Deli
Katrinka’s Deli
150E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-1441, katrinkasdeli.com

Best Takeout Restaurant
Harbor Market & Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

Best Beer/Beverage Distributor
Classic Beverage
175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3552, classicbev.com

NORTH FORK

Best Wings
East on Main
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com

Best Pizza
1943 Pizza Bar
308D Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com

Best Deli
Ammirati’s of Love Lane
135 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

Best Takeout Restaurant
Erik’s
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

Best Beer/Beverage Distributor
Polywoda Beverage
55560 Main Road, Southold
631-765-5011, facebook.com/polywodabeverage

Watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2 on Fox. Find more Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

