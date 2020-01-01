Hamptons Event Highlights: January 3–8, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 3–8, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Nancy Atlas: Fireside Sessions

Saturday, January 4, 8 p.m.

Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers present the ultimate Hamptons winter concert experience—starring East End all-star Nancy Atlas, her wildly popular Nancy Atlas Project band and special musical guests. The 2020 lineup, which runs through January 25, kicks off with rock legend Simon Kirke of Bad Company Saturday, January 4, then continues each consecutive Saturday with Brian Mitchell, Clark Gayton, Randi Fishenfeld, Jonny Rosch and Danny Kean. No matter the night’s musical genre, Atlas will set the theater ablaze with her passionate, incomparable sound. Tickets are $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Winter Landscapes Exhibition

January 3–5, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join MM Fine Art in celebrating the winter season with a group exhibition showcasing works by master landscape artists Rainer Andreesen, Stephanie Brody-Lederman, Terry Elkins, Cornelia Foss, Sean Friloux, Susan Grossman, Bruce Lieberman, Michael Meehan, Jon Mulhern and Daniel Sprick. Winter Landscapes is on view through January 19.

MM Fine Art, 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Film & Talk: Sanctuary

Friday, January 3, 6 p.m.

Join Artists Choose Artists juror and environmental activist Lillian Ball for a film premiere about the Lumbini Crane Sanctuary in Nepal. The documentary follows monk Venerable Metteyya as he seeks to reverse plans to replace the natural wonder with hotels. A conversation with Ball and Parrish Director Terrie Sultan takes place after the screening. Tickets are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

A Taste of Improv

Tuesday, January 7, 6 p.m.

What exactly is improv? Can I do it? Am I even funny? Put those worries aside and come try this two-hour improv “taste tester!” Led by Guild Hall’s Tina Jones, this low-cost workshop will introduce you to the tenets of short-form improvisation through ensemble exercises, games and imaginative scenarios. Registration is $20.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Viewpoints with Andrina Smith

Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 p.m.

Join Watermill alum, Andrina Smith as she discusses her latest work—an in-depth exploration into Long Island’s seldom discussed history. Viewpoints is The Watermill Center’s year-round conversation series, granting artists and art enthusiasts the opportunity to gather and discuss creative themes vital to the contemporary moment. This event is free, but registration is required.

The Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org