Your Guide to Wining, Dining and Chilling in East End Igloos

There was once a time when suggesting that your next date or group hang be spent inside an igloo would garner strange looks and concern, but this winter the concept is one of the hottest trends to sweep the East End. Unlike their icy counterparts, these igloos are clear, geodesic domes with plenty of space to wine and dine with friends, and ample insulation to stay warm while enjoying the outdoors. With spring fast approaching, time is running out to try this incredible experience. Here are four spots to get your igloo fix this month.

If you’re looking for some stunning, make-your-friends-jealous Instagram photos, Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa is an ideal place to take them. There, you’ll find seven beautifully lit igloos overlooking a 2,000-foot private beach, each sporting a unique theme and a multi-sensory experience unlike anything you’ll find in Montauk. The Fortune Teller igloo comes with tarot cards and a crystal ball, allowing guests a glimpse into their futures, while the Valentine’s tent is decked out with roses and cards, creating a space ideal for romance. Other themes include Après Ski, Tropical Summer, Northern Lights, Roaring ’20s and Log Cabin, all of which include special activities and cocktail pairings such as the Gatsby-themed igloo’s Daisy Buchanan. And if you’re craving a wider menu, Tillie’s cuisine and drinks are a bell’s ring away, literally. The best part of all—a hefty statement considering how much the igloo experience promises—instead if a rental fee, Gurney’s is charging each guest a $25 donation to the life-changing Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Gurney’s igloos are available for two-hour reservations through Sunday, March 1. Email scarpettabeach@gurneysmontauk.com or call 631-668-1771 to reserve. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. gurneysresorts.com

Ever since The Baker House 1650 unveiled their winter igloo in December, East Hampton Village has reached a new level of comfort. With a roaring fire pit, velvet pillows, plush pashminas and faux fur blankets, the tent provides a toasty way to enjoy the frosty Hamptons winter in luxury. The igloo seats six and serves a special Igloo Bubbles & Bites menu replete with wine, Champagne, cocktails, soft drinks, a crudités plate and a meat and cheese board. Two-hour time slots are available for reservations at the cost of a $25 donation to Veterinarians International, a nonprofit organization that provides veterinary care and training to underserved communities globally. To reserve, email info@bakerhouse1650.com or call 631-324-4081. 181 Main Street, East Hampton. bakerhouse1650.com

The vineyards of the North Fork don’t hibernate for the winter—many continue to welcome guests into their vines even in the chilly months. Mattebella Vineyards takes this approach a step further by offering cozy igloos that allow groups of up to 10 people to spend an afternoon among the vines, while staying out of the cold. Guests can schedule weekend igloo parties, private tastings and pairing menus, and can even pop in on a whim if the tent isn’t reserved. Call 631-655-9554 for reservation inquires. 46845 Route 25, Southold. mattebella.com

Travel a bit further up the island and you’ll discover an igloo atop Patchogue’s wildly popular RHUM Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar, part of the Rooted Hospitality Group family that brought us RUMBA and Cowfish in Hampton Bays. The gorgeous rooftop space offers views of the scenic town below, comfortable seating and a magical place for couples or groups of up to six friends to make unforgettable memories. Reservations are $150 per two-hour increment, which includes the first round of drinks or two carafes of rum punch, margarita or sangria. The full RHUM menu will also be available, which features many options familiar to RUMBA frequenters, including the Dominican Ribs, Crabitizer, Buffalo Soldier Taco and Shrimp Boat. Call 631-569-5944 to make your reservation. 13 East Main Street, Patchogue. rhumpatchogue.com