HarborFrost 2020: A Schedule of Extreme Proportions

There’s something mystifying about the combination of fire and ice—extreme heat and intense cold. Seemingly opposite, both hold the capacity for incredible beauty, able to be transformed by elemental experts into breathtaking displays. And that’s something East Enders have to look forward to every year at the annual HarborFrost. This year, Rich Daly, the fastest ice carver in the world, returns to once again dazzle Sag Harbor visitors and locals with a bevy of new ice sculptures, including one massive display that he and his chainsaw will bring into existence at a live demonstration. Keith Leaf will bend fire to his will with a masterful show where he’ll juggle and whip the flames at lightning speed. He’ll be followed by the Fiery Sensations, who will put on an intricate fire dance routine.

In addition to the elemental displays, the 10th annual HarborFrost on Saturday, February 29, features more returning favorites, including the HarborFrost Hike, live music throughout the village, the Frosty Plunge and kids activities. New this year are Shuck Therapy with the world’s fastest oyster shucker, Paddy McMurray, and a spectacular drone laser light show finale, both presented by Baron’s Cove. With the Long Wharf under construction, this year’s festivities will largely take place at the new John Steinbeck Waterfront Park at the foot of LCpl Jordan Haerter Veterans’ Memorial Bridge.

Sag Harbor knows how to party, and HarborFrost 2020 is shaping up to be the biggest block party of the winter.

Check out the full schedule below:

10 a.m. HarborFrost Hike: Join the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt at Mashashimuet Park (395 Main Street) for a comfortably paced two-mile hike around Round Pond, Fore and Aft Pond and the old railroad spur trail that was once used for the transport of ice.

11:30 a.m. Culinary Stroll: Embark on a journey of epic flavors with the 2020 restaurant stroll, featuring The American Hotel, Lulu Kitchen & Bar and LT Burger. Registration is $50 and can be done at Il Capuccino (30 Madison Street).

Noon–3 p.m. Free glitter tattoos at The Wharf Shop (69A Main Street).

Noon–6 p.m. Live music at Faherty (56 Main Street).

1 p.m. Frosty Plunge: Register at the Windmill by making a donation to the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance, then get ready to dive into the icy cold Sag Harbor Bay at 2 p.m.

1–4 p.m. HarborFrost @ the Library: Warm up inside John Jermain Library (201 Main Street) with a self-serve hot chocolate and tea station, and don’t forget to snap a picture at the green screen photo station.

1–4 p.m. Free face painting at White’s Apothecary (20 Main Street).

1–6 p.m. Shuck Therapy: Oyster shucking champion Paddy McMurray demonstrates his incredible skill at Baron’s Cove (31 West Water Street) while guests slurp fresh oysters, raw bar favorites and chowder. Plus, hear the popular Tom & Lisa Band perform.

1:30 p.m. Live Music: Jake Lear performs at K Pasa (2 Main Street).

2 p.m. Rich Daly performs a live ice carving demonstration at the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

2 p.m. Ice Breaker Sailing Regatta: Cheer on the Breakwater Yacht Club as racers speed through the bay.

2–5 p.m. Soup Supper: Feast on bottomless bowls of soothing soups, plus bread and beverages, at The Old Whalers’ Church (44 Union Street). The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

2–4 p.m. Face Painting at Stella & Ruby (144 Main Street).

2–5 p.m. KidsFun: Children are welcome to engage in indoor fun and games at Sanctuary Home & Patio (11 Bridge Street).

2:30 p.m. Live Music: Alfredo Merat performs at K Pasa (2 Main Street).

2:30 & 3:30 p.m. Fire Juggler: Keith Leaf performs his amazing comedy fire juggling routine at the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

3:30 p.m. Live Music: The Second Hands performs at Berry and Co. (51 Division Street).

4:30 p.m. Live Music: Ludmilla Brazil performs at BuddhaBerry (125 Mains Street).

5:30 p.m. Fire Dancers: The Fiery Sensations performs at the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

6 p.m. Laser Light Show: Watch in amazement as drones dance over Sag Harbor Bay producing colorful displays.

8 p.m. Soul Spectacular: The HooDoo Loungers are digging deep into the roots of 1960s and ’70s soul music—from Aretha Franklin to Ray Charles—to create an electrifying experience you won’t want to miss. Plus, Mighty Ramon and the Phantom of Souls is making their soulful Bay Street Theater debut. Tickets are $30.

Exhibitions on view (may need to call for appointment):

Fenske & Friends, works by Ben Fenske and his painting companions at Grenning Gallery (26 Main Street, 631-725-8469).

Marilyn Monroe: The Red Party, photography by Bert Stern at Julia Keyes Art (45 Main Street, 631-808-3588).

400 Years: A Place-Based Observation and The Age of Whaling: A Retrospective at Eastville Community Historical Society (139 Hampton Street, 631-725-4711).

For more information about HarborFrost, visit sagharborchamber.com.