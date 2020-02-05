Valentine’s Dinner for Two: Eat Your Heart Out on the East End

This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved one to a romantic dinner for two at a delectable East End eatery. Whether you’re in the mood for a unique, “blood orange” dinner or something more casual, there are dishes for lovers of all things culinary.

Almond

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Check out a special, four-course blood orange-themed menu including oysters with blood orange aioli, striped bass, Crescent Farm Duck a l’Orange and Anthony’s Polenta Cake with blood orange curd.

Baron’s Cove

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-2100, baronscove.com

The Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu includes charred oyster with za’atar bread crumb, garlic and gochujang, ceviche mixto with calamari and bay scallops, chipotle lime and cilantro, filet mignon with green beans, crisp fingerlings, truffle red wine jus and rack of lamb with Tuscan kale, sweet potato purée and port pomegranate jus. Enjoy live music and be sure to inquire about an overnight stay.

Bistro Été

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Caviar and Champagne specials will be available throughout the weekend.

Bobby Van’s

2393 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Indulge on a three-course surf and turf featuring filet mignon and lobster for two on Valentine’s Day and Saturday.

Centro Trattoria & Bar

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

In addition to Centro’s special a la carte menu, there will be Valentine’s specials throughout the weekend.

Cowfish

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

A three-course dinner includes half-price bottles of wine. Choose from dishes such as clam chowder, chargrilled oysters, blackened grilled strip steak, bone-in short rib, apple cobbler, iron skillet cookies and more.

Elaia Estiatorio

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Celebrate “agape” or unconditional love at Elaia with a special tasting menu.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Enjoy mind-blowing barbecue and a live performance by Josh Horton.

The Halyard at Sound View

58775 County Road 48, Greenport

631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

A six-course tasting menu will be available in addition to the a la carte menu.

Lulu Kitchen

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Enjoy a special, four-course menu that can be paired with specially selected wines. Options include salmon or crunchy winter vegetable salad for the first course, celeriac “tagliatelle” or crab and calamari for the second course, slow-cooked blood orange chicken or roasted duck breast and duck confit for entrées and molten chocolate cake or apple tart with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Pierre’s

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

The prix fixe menu comes with a glass of Crémant d’Alsace. Choose from a variety of options, including lobster risotto, Chilean sea bass, veal chop and more.

The Preston House & Hotel

428 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

The Preston House & Hotel offers a four-course special menu.

Mirabelle Restaurant and Mirabelle Tavern at Three Village Inn

150 Main Street, Stony Brook

631-584-5999, lessings.com

Enjoy a three-course menu in addition to regular a la carte options.

Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Dinner includes baked Montauk pearl oyster, local fluke ceviche, roasted Maine lobster, soy-garlic glazed beef ribeye, malted chocolate cake and more.

Union Cantina

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3500. unioncantina.net

Union Cantina’s a la carte menu for the night includes beef short rib tacos, spicy shrimp deconstructed enchiladas, avocado fries, and assorted specialties.

1770 House

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Chef Michael Rozzi presents a signature tasting menu with a four-course dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.