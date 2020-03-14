Coronavirus North Fork Updates

North Fork businesses and organizations are dedicated to keeping their patrons and supporters safe and, with that in mind, are postponing events, cancelling programming and closing their doors for the month of March to stop the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep our spirits up and hope that we’ll be back in the swing of things in April. In the meantime—wash your hands, stop touching your face and don’t panic.

Here are the North Fork cancellations, postponements and closings as of 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 14:

Clovis Point Winery: The tasting room is closed until Friday, April 3. clovispointwines.com

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library: The library is closed through Friday, March 20. cutchoguelibrary.org

East End Arts: All classes, programs and events are cancelled through Tuesday, March 24. eastendarts.org

East End Disability Associates: All events through April 3 are postponed to a future date. eed-a.org

East End Food Institute: The cafe at Stony Brook Southampton campus is closed through March, and Riverhead Farmers Market dates are pending. eastendfood.org

Greenport Theatre: The theater is closed until the end of March. facebook.com/manhattanfilminstitute

Hallock State Park Preserve: The Women’s Right to Vote Lecture, previously scheduled for March 29, is cancelled. parks.ny.gov/parks/181

Long Island Nature Organization: The Long Island Natural History Conference, previously scheduled for March 20–21, is cancelled. longislandnature.org

North Fork Breast Health Coalition: The Pink Pearl Gala, originally scheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 5. northforkbreasthealth.org

RG|NY: The tasting room is closed until further notice, but the store will remain open for to-go purchases. rgnywine.com

Riverhead Free Library: All programming is cancelled through Sunday, March 29, but the library will remain open. riverheadlibrary.org

Shelter Island Historical Society: The Exploring Gardiner’s Island lecture, previously scheduled for March 21, is rescheduled for Saturday, May 16. shelterislandhistorical.org

Southold Free Library: The library is closed through Friday, March 20. southoldlibrary.org

Southold Historical Society: The Big Duck and Eastern Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry lecture, previously scheduled for March 21 at the Peconic Landing Auditorium, is postponed to a future date. The society’s shops and office are closed until further notice. southoldhistoricalsociety.org

Southold Town: The congregate lunch program has been suspended through Friday, March 20, but meals are still available for pickup. Adult day care has also been suspended. southoldtownny.gov

Stony Brook University: All public gatherings on campus and all performances at the Staller Center for the Arts are cancelled through March. stonybrook.edu

St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Previously scheduled parades for Amagansett and Cutchogue are cancelled. Parades in Westhampton Beach, Center Moriches, Hampton Bays, Montauk, Patchogue and Miller Place–Rocky Point are postponed to future dates. DansPapers.com/St-Patricks-Day-Parades-2020

Suffolk County Historical Society: All March events are cancelled. The museum will remain open Wednesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

UPDATE Suffolk County Water Authority: All non-essential customer in-home appointments are suspended until further notice, but water service will not be interrupted, nor will water quality be impacted. scwa.com

Suffolk Theater: The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. suffolktheater.com

Sylvester Manor: The Fretless concert, previously scheduled for March 14, is postponed to a future date. sylvestermanor.org