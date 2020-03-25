New Dining Bonds Initiative Helps You Support East End Restaurants

With North Fork and Hamptons restaurants forced to close their dining rooms until further notice, the East End community continues to support these businesses by taking full advantage of new delivery and takeout options offered. Now, with help from a team of restaurant industry veterans led by HP-PR and Hall PR, that support network is going global.

Dining Bonds is a new campaign that seeks to get money into the hands of local restaurant owners to guarantee that their businesses will stay afloat until they can once again open their doors to diners. These dining bonds, which function much like gift certificates, are being offered by participating restaurants across the globe at a suggested savings of 25% when purchased. So, for example, if you purchase a $100 bond from a restaurant for only $75, the next time you dine-in post-redemption date (usually 30–60 days after purchase), you can redeem that bond for $100 off your meal. Note that bonds must be purchased through the restaurants directly, and each business can set their own price, terms and conditions.

“We hope that these dining bonds help by bringing in much needed revenue to these restaurants now,” says HP-PR’s Helen Patrikis, co-founder of the Dining Bonds initiative. “No one wants to see their favorite restaurant close its doors, and this is a simple way of offering much needed support.”

Currently, the East End’s participating restaurants include PAWPAW in Greenport, The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead and Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor and East Hampton, with new businesses, such as Taste of Summer favorites Kingfish and PTL, being added to the program regularly. If one of your most-frequented eateries can’t be found on the map at supportrestaurants.org/#about, email that business or leave them a message on Facebook directing them to the Dining Bonds participation form at diningbonds.typeform.com/to/AiAlfs.

“This is a very challenging time, and we’re experiencing something we have never had to deal with before,” says Jennifer Petrocelli, executive director of The Preston House & Hotel. “We want to remain optimistic, so this initiative shows solidarity within our restaurant community and hopefully reassures our guests that if they aren’t able to visit us at this point in time, we’ll be here for them when things settle down.”

Dozens of restaurants spanning Australia to Italy have already signed up for Dining Bonds, with many more expected to join. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the community to show their love and support for the hospitality industry and to ensure the future of their favorite restaurants, not to mention the many people who may be forced out of work,” adds Hall PR President Steven Hall, co-founder of the campaign. “Restaurants are a vital part of life; they are places of celebrations and romance, and have seen their guests through many highs and lows. We hope people will remember that now that their favorite eateries need their help. We’re encouraging everyone to put these bonds to work and save restaurants!”

For a full list of participating restaurants, to sign up as a restaurant, or for more information, visit supportrestaurants.org.