Drive-Thru Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing Site Opens in Riverhead

A new new drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site is now available in Riverhead. Opened by ProHealth Care, a network of primary and urgent care services, this facility is the first on the East End, and a great relief for Hamptons and North Fork residents who previously had to drive more than 30 miles farther west, and 35 minutes longer (according to Google Maps), for similar drive-thru testing in Stony Brook.

ProHealth asks that anyone with symptoms of the virus call their dedicated hotline at 516-874-0411 to speak with a medical professional who will assess whether or not the symptoms suggest testing is needed. If so, patients will be scheduled for a drive-thru testing and an appointment at the Riverhead site (details below).

The testing site is open to all, not just ProHealth primary care patients, NY Assemblyman Fred Thiele explained on Tuesday, noting that he’s grateful to the company for stepping up to offer something farther east than Stony Brook. With that said, he pointed out that the site is run by a private company, so health insurance is required to get tested. “I’d still like to see the State do something,” Thiele added, echoing a sentiment he says a number of elected officials share.

ProHealth’s Riverhead facility is the company’s first testing site in Suffolk County, though they have opened other sites in Jericho, Queens and Lake Success, NY.

“After hearing from countless constituents and advocating for a drive-thru testing facility further east in NY-1, I am happy to report that an East End testing site is now open in Riverhead,” NY-1 Congressman Lee Zeldin wrote in an email sent Monday evening to announce the news to his Eastern Suffolk constituents. “This testing site is desperately needed for those who call the East End home. This critical service, in a more convenient location for East End residents, will provide vital testing to the [Twin] forks.”

Located at ProHealth’s Riverhead Urgent Care facility, 1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead, the new testing site is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment by calling 516-874-0411.